Late goals from Iran break India’s resilience

Kolkata: Nearly 10 years after his first match against Iran, a 0-3 loss in Bengaluru, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had said he felt could have done more. When they met again, India lost 0-4 but Sandhu told HT in a recent interview that he and the team had given “absolutely everything.” Monday’s 0-3 defeat to defending champions Iran in the CAFA Nations Cup could feel like the away loss against the Asian heayweights in 2016. Defending champions Iran defeated India 3-0 in the CAFA Nations Cup on Monday. (AIFF)

There was no denying who were bossing in Hisor, Tajikistan, but after 89 minutes, all Iran had to show for was Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh’s toe-poked strike for which he had needed a lucky ricochet off Rahul Bheke. Tajikistan had tested Sandhu more than a country that has qualified for the last three World Cup finals and will be in the one next year too. And it should not be forgotten that India were playing their second match in three day with a number of players who had been forced to skip pre-season training.

Yes, clinical finishes from Ali Alipourghara in the 89th and Mehdi Taremi in 90+6 showed why there is a gap of 113 places between Iran and India in the FIFA rankings but it also showed that Khalid Jamil’s men could be difficult to break for most Asian teams.

With five from the team that beat North Korea 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier in June, Iran won eight corner-kicks and had 74% possession in the first half but were forced into trying from range. Which skipper Ramin Rezaeian and Omid Norakfan did without troubling Sandhu. Hosseinzadeh scored in the 60th but it was that way till Taremi, who was part of Inter Milan’s Champions League final squad, and Heerenven’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh were introduced in the 73rd minute.

With a combined experience of five World Cup finals, Taremi and Jahanbakhsh drove a dagger through India’s dogged defending in the 89th minute but could not score. Jahanbakhsh’s swipe was parried by Sandhu and Taremi’s first-timer hit the upright. But following up was Alipourghara. Jahanbakhsh’s super ball behind the defence produced the third.

Jamil started with Danish Farooq and Nikhil Prabhu for Lallianzula Chhangte and Jeakson Singh, possibly for greater physical presence. Iran attacked in waves but by staying compact in front of goal, India repelled them. For 15 minutes in the second half, they even had three centre-backs and two full backs shielded by a quintet in front. Barring Mahesh Naorem, India’s lack of composure during the rare foray into rival territory though will worry Jamil. Because against Afghanistan on Thursday, the only team in the group ranked below India’s 133, Jamil’s men will need greater creativity in front if on their debut, they are to survive the group stage.