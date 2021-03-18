IND USA
England's Jesse Lingard scores a goal.(Reuters)
Lingard recalled by England after nearly 2 years away

  Lingard, who was a member of the England team that reached the World Cup semifinals in 2018, last played for his country at the Nations League finals in June 2019.
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:11 PM IST

Jesse Lingard was recalled to the England squad on Thursday after an absence of nearly two years, a reward for the attacking midfielder's impressive displays on loan at West Ham after leaving Manchester United.

Lingard, who was a member of the England team that reached the World Cup semifinals in 2018, last played for his country at the Nations League finals in June 2019.

Injury and personal issues caused him to fall out of favor under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at United last season and he had made only three appearances for the team — all in domestic cup competitions — before being loaned to West Ham in January.

Lingard has scored four times in six Premier League games at the London club to force his way back into England coach Gareth Southgate's thoughts, and was selected in a 26-man squad for World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland this month.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone were handed first call-ups.

