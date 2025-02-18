Lionel Messi challenged to in-ring fight by off-field rival Logan Paul: ‘I would consider dropping the lawsuit’

Logan Paul, a YouTube star who turned pro wrestler, has challenged football great Lionel Messi to a fight after accusing him of copying his energy drink brand. The Argentine captain is at the fag end of his footballing career, and since his move to the MLS at Inter Miami, he has started making steps towards his entrepreneurial journey. Logan Paul fired shots at Lionel Messi once again.(AFP/X Image-@LoganPaul)

Messi, who has won eight Ballon d'Ors - most in football history, has introduced the Mas+ energy drink last year after his move to the USA. Meanwhile, Paul was not very impressed with Messi entering the competition and accused the Inter Miami star of plagiarizing the concept of a hydrating drink as he and KSI also own a brand 'Prime' which has become a big rage in the last couple of years, especially amongst the youth internationally.

Things have heated up between both parties recently. The YouTuber-turned-pro-wrestler filed a case against Messi's energy drink brand in an attempt to defend his company’s trademark. The Argentine great didn't hold back, as the brand’s distributor sued PRIME back in October 2024 for anti-competitive practices.

Recently, Paul, who is all set to fight at this year's WrestleMania, once again took a shot at the football legend and said the countersuit that his company filed is unfair.

“You guys copied us and everybody saw it. Your drinks look exactly like Prime, identical, and then you sued us, that’s not fair. That’s why we countersued, obviously we were going to. If you can’t beat the best, you have to be the best, but that’s illegal, that’s our design and we’re defending ourselves,” Paul stated in the video.

He has challenged the football great to an in-ring fight.

“I swear I would consider dropping the lawsuit, only if… a Logan Paul vs Messi fight takes place. See you in the ring, bro,” Paul added.

Lionel Messi expected to play in 2026 World Cup

Meanwhile, Messi has expressed his desire to play in the 2026 World Cup, but Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that it is too early to make any office al announcements.

Scaloni, who guided Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar, explained the 37-year-old record eight-times Ballon d'Or winner's desire to remain in the squad.

"The first thing to say is that both he and his teammates are aware that there is a reasonable amount of time left and that he and everyone else are keen to play in the World Cup," Scaloni told DSPORTS.

"We will have to wait and see how things develop. He (Messi) knows what we are thinking and he is the most intelligent of us all," the coach added.