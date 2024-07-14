Lionel Messi swansong likely if Argentina win the Copa America

The last three years have been truly golden for Lionel Messi. Not long ago, before the Copa America in 2021, he had not won a single major international trophy. He got close to winning the World Cup in 2014, but a classy Germany beat them in the final in Brazil. Because the tournament was in Latin America, many thought Messi and Argentina had missed out on an opportunity of a lifetime. In the space of three years, Messi has won the Copa America (2021) as well as the World Cup (2022), and in both the tournaments he contributed massively for Argentina.(Getty Images)

Leading up to the 2021 Copa America, his reputation was on the wane. He was labelled only a club great. Cristiano Ronaldo, his only true rival all these years, had a better claim on being the greatest footballer of the generation thanks to the Euros he won with Portugal in 2016.

It was difficult to say Ronaldo was better than Messi, but at the same time, Ronaldo had won a trophy of repute. One could not ignore that fact, no matter how much one adored Messi.

Fast-forward to 2024, there has been a massive turnaround. In the space of three years, Messi has won the Copa America (2021) as well as the World Cup (2022), and in both tournaments, he contributed massively for Argentina.

Brazil hosted the 2021 Copa America, the place of the disappointment in 2014. But this time around Messi and Argentina were determined not to experience the same fate. To make their triumph even more sweet, they beat their arch-rivals and hosts in the final.

Now, Messi is on the verge of winning a third major international trophy as Argentina face Colombia in the final of the 2024 Copa America at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, US on Monday morning (05:30 IST).

Messi has struggled this time around though. He has been nowhere close to his performances in Brazil and Qatar. Until Wednesday morning, he had not scored a single goal in the tournament, in his three appearances.

But going by his past record, his fans, following him for more than two decades now, very well knew he cannot be kept quiet all through and that he was going to score at some point. As he did on Wednesday morning against Canada in the semifinal in a 2-0 win.

To all intents and purposes, this appears the last major international tournament for Messi. Although, he has said he intends to continue beyond the ongoing tournament, he is unlikely to feature in the 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Only last month, he turned 37 and the fact he has lost some of his quality since the Qatar event and the fact he is not playing in a very competitive league anymore (he plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer), it's unlikely he is going to make the Argentina squad in 2026. It cannot be entirely ruled out thanks to the emotional forces out there but there are high chances he will not be around as a professional footballer.

Which makes Monday morning a special day because it might prove to be Messi's swansong. While he has nothing to prove anymore, there cannot be a better way than that -- to walk off into the sunset on an extremely high note by winning his third major international trophy.

However, he may have to rely more on his team-mates for that to happen. His performance so far does not inspire much confidence but then again Messi has a habit of taking everyone by surprise just like he did against Canada.

If I were a punter, I would not bet against Messi scoring another goal in Argentina's win. Last month, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, after a horrible show for the large part of the World T20, played a match-winning innings in the final and big adieu to international T20s in grand style. If the right script comes to pass on Monday Messi can be tempted to do the same. Who knows?!

The heartbreaking moment for Messi fans is probably here and they will hope there is also a trophy to accompany it. It will be the slave they would so badly need later.