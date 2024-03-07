Lionel Messi's participation in Olympics hangs in doubt, Javier Mascherano gives bombshell update

Currently busy with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi could have a busy summer this year. The Argentine genius will be participating at the Copa America from June 20-July 14, and is also rumoured to take part at the upcoming Paris Olympics (from July 24-August 10). Argentina's Lionel Messi runs during a game.(AP)

To make the schedule more hectic, Miami will also be in action at the Leagues Cup between July 26-August 25. Messi's former Barcelona and Argentina teammate Javier Mascherano gave a massive update to fans on the Inter Miami star's participation.

Speaking to Tyc Sports, he said, "Lionel is aware that age is also catching up with him. Even though he is Messi, he has to manage his workload because he has had a year of heavy activity. We don't want to bother him; we simply extended an invitation for him to join us at the Olympics. We believed it was necessary to extend this invitation so that he has the time to think it over and analyze it because he would have to leave his club."

The former Liverpool player also gave a huge update on goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. "How could we not consider Dibu Martínez? We have the advantage of having the World Cup-winning team. There are many players who bring quality. Dibu is among the best goalkeepers in the world," he said.

"Ángel (Di María) appreciated the call, but he has no intention of going to Paris. We have ruled him out; he wants to give space to the younger players," he further added.

Messi has already won an Olympic gold medal, doing so in 2008. So there is a chance that he could miss out on the Paris showpiece event, but is expected to be a mainstay in the Copa America title defence. Argentina are also the reigning world champions, so will have huge expectations placed on their shoulders.