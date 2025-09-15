Jared Goff threw five touchdown passes three to Amon Ra St. Brown and the host Detroit Lions rolled past the Chicago Bears, 52-21, on Sunday. Lions blow out Bears and former OC Ben Johnson

Goff hit 23 of 28 passes and racked up 334 passing yards for a nearly perfect 156.0 quarterback rating as the Lions spoiled the return of Bears head coach Ben Johnson, their former offensive coordinator. St. Brown caught nine passes for 115 yards while Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown. Jameson Williams caught two passes for 108 yards and a score.

Caleb Williams passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns for the Bears . Rome Odunze caught both of Williams' scoring passes and finished with seven catches and 128 yards. Former Lion D'Andre Swift rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Detroit led 28-14 at halftime.

The Lions scored five plays into the contest on Gibbs' 6-yard run. Chicago responded on its first drive with Williams' 28-yard scoring pass to Odunze on 3rd-and-9.

Detroit took a 14-7 lead later in the quarter on David Montgomery's 1-yard plunge. Goff's 32-yard pass to St. Brown set up that score.

The Lions defense stopped Williams on a fourth-and-1 from the Bears' 37-yard line early in the second. Detroit failed to pick up a first down and Jake Bates missed a 55-yard field goal attempt.

Following a Kerby Joseph interception, the Lions increased their lead to double digits. Goff found Brock Wright on an 8-yard scoring pass.

Williams connected with Odunze three times on Chicago's ensuing drive, including a 6-yard touchdown.

Isaac TeSlaa's one-handed catch a 29-yard reception set up Goff's 4-yard touchdown pass to St. Brown with two seconds remaining in the half.

Goff's 64-yard completion to Williams led to a 34-yard Bates field goal and 31-14 Lions lead. The Goff-Williams combination struck again on Detroit's next possession, this time a 44-yard touchdown hookup with 6:22 left in the quarter.

The Lions opened the fourth quarter with Goff's 8-yard scoring pass to St. Brown to make it 45-14.

Swift scored on a 3-yard run with 11:45 remaining. Facing a fourth-and-goal, the Lions opted to go for it and Goff connected with St. Brown once more on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 7:58 left to make it 52-21.

Not long later, Lions coach Dan Campbell and Johnson met in the middle of the field for a postgame handshake noteworthy for its brevity.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.