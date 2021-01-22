IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten EPL home run ended by Burnley
Burnley's Ashley Barnes, right, runs to celebrate his goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley in Liverpool, England, (AP)
Burnley's Ashley Barnes, right, runs to celebrate his goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley in Liverpool, England, (AP)
football

Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten EPL home run ended by Burnley

  • Ashley Barnes scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after the forward was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker as Burnley became the first team to win in the league at Anfield since April 2017.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:03 AM IST

Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten streak at Anfield in the Premier League ended with a 1-0 loss to Burnley on Thursday in the latest setback of a fading title defense.

Ashley Barnes scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after the forward was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker as Burnley became the first team to win in the league at Anfield since April 2017.

“We lost a game which I think it’s actually impossible to lose,” Klopp told broadcaster Sky Sports. “But we did it, and that’s my fault because my job is to make sure that the boys have the right feelings — the right amount of confidence, they make the right decisions."

It was Burnley's first win at Liverpool since 1974 and it leaves Jürgen Klopp's side six points behind leader Manchester United halfway through its title defense, having not scored in four successive games.

“We had the ball a lot, we created some situations but, in the final moment, obviously our decision-making is not right at the moment, that’s the problem," Klopp said. “I have to make it clearer. How you come in behind their last line, these kind of things. That’s the job we have to do.”

Frustrations boiled over at the halftime whistle as Barnes reacted angrily to Fabinho appearing to flick out at him, provoking a small melee, but referee Mike Dean only showed the Brazilian a yellow card. Meanwhile Klopp and Burnley manager Sean Dyche had their own heated exchange as they headed down the tunnel.

“I didn't start it, but it's nothing,” Klopp said. “All good.”

While Liverpool is chasing a record-equaling 20th English title, Burnley is trying to stay in the league and it moved seven points above the drop zone.

“We knew if we keep believing we will get something," Barnes said. "We were growing into the game. We managed to stick to our jobs, slow everything down, and it worked.”

Liverpool was again made to pay for its lack of a cutting edge — having left the out-of-form Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino on the bench for an hour — and the team has now gone 7 hours, 18 minutes without scoring in the league.

The only point taken off Liverpool at home in last season's title charge came in a draw with Burnley.

Dyche's team finished this game with the same amount of possession — 29% — but crucially went one better.

Burnley employed similar tactics of defending resolutely, competing physically and taking the opportunity when it arose.

The same could not be said for Klopp’s side, which had 27 attempts but only six on target.

With captain Jordan Henderson out with a minor groin problem and Salah and Firmino rested, the onus was put on replacements Divock Origi, who has one league goal since December 2019, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Neither lived up to the billing and were taken off before the hour-mark, with Origi missing the chance of the night just before halftime.

An uncharacteristic mis-kick from Burnley captain Ben Mee put Origi clean through, but his lack of game time and confidence showed as he blasted a shot past goalkeeper Nick Pope but against the crossbar.

The Belgium striker’s only goal this season came in the 7-2 League Cup victory at Lincoln.

Pope arrived at Anfield with five clean sheets in his last 10 league games, but he was not properly tested in the opening 45 minutes.

Sadio Mane had an early header blocked by Dwight McNeil, but there followed a succession of shots from Xherdan Shaqiri, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi and Andy Robertson which the England international dealt with comfortably.

Burnley’s one real opportunity came when Alisson dropped a cross under pressure from Chris Wood, but he reacted well to block Barnes’ shot.

Just over 10 minutes into the second half and with the game drifting, Klopp sent on Salah and Firmino, with the Egyptian straight into the action by forcing Pope into his first decent save low at his near post.

Burnley substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson blazed wide from close range, but it was not as bad as the Firmino effort which was so off-target that compatriot Alisson, 80 yards away, dropped to his knees, held his head and let out a yell.

After Burnley's goal, Liverpool chased an equalizer but Firmino’s close-range shot was deflected wide by Mee.

“It obviously didn’t work out tonight and that’s what we have to admit,” Klopp said. “It’s obviously my fault.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
liverpool
app
Close
e-paper
Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish Copa del Rey round of 32 soccer match between Cornella and FC Barcelona at the Nou Municipal stadium in Cornella,(AP)
Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish Copa del Rey round of 32 soccer match between Cornella and FC Barcelona at the Nou Municipal stadium in Cornella,(AP)
football

Barca edge past minnows Cornella despite missing two penalties

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:40 AM IST
Barcelona missed two penalties in normal time, with midfielder Miralem Pjanic being thwarted late in the first half by Cornella keeper Ramon Juan before Dembele hit straight at the feet of the 21-year-old in the 80th minute from yet another spot-kick.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Burnley's Ashley Barnes, right, runs to celebrate his goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley in Liverpool, England, (AP)
Burnley's Ashley Barnes, right, runs to celebrate his goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley in Liverpool, England, (AP)
football

Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten EPL home run ended by Burnley

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:03 AM IST
  • Ashley Barnes scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after the forward was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker as Burnley became the first team to win in the league at Anfield since April 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India national coach Igor Stimac.(AIFF)
India national coach Igor Stimac.(AIFF)
football

There will be lots of changes to the national team: Igor Stimac

By Dhiman Sarkar, Bhargab Sarmah
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:59 AM IST
  • Before he starts work with a preparatory camp likely to be in Dubai from March, Stimac spoke about why he is happy with what he has seen in ISL this season and more in this exclusive interview.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ronaldo scored his 760th career goal in Juve’s 2-0 Italian Supercup win over Napoli. (Getty Images)
Ronaldo scored his 760th career goal in Juve’s 2-0 Italian Supercup win over Napoli. (Getty Images)
football

Ronaldo yet to break all-time scoring record, Czech FA claims

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:18 PM IST
  • The Czech Football Association has disputed claims that Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time goal-scoring record, insisting he needs another 62 to surpass Josef Bican’s tally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sergio Aguero reacts. (Getty Images)
Sergio Aguero reacts. (Getty Images)
football

Man City striker Sergio Aguero tests positive for Covid-19

AP, Manchester, England
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:30 PM IST
  • Sergio Aguero had already been self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone infected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Mario Mandžukić(AP)
File photo of Mario Mandžukić(AP)
football

AC Milan means business with Mario Mandžukić signing

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Mario Mandžukić's signing this week is tantamount to a statement of title intentions. Hitherto having maintained that its goal was returning to the Champions League after a seven-year absence by securing only a top-four finish, Milan now appears firmly set on winning Serie A.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Diogo Dalot of AC Milan in action. (Getty Images.)
Diogo Dalot of AC Milan in action. (Getty Images.)
football

'Demanding' Ibrahimovic boosts Dalot at Milan

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:21 PM IST
  • Dalot, 21, is at the heart of the defense of an AC Milan side which has been propelled to the top of the Italian league by the 39-year-old Ibrahimovic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zinedine Zidane reacts after Real Madrid's 1-2 loss to Alcoyano. (Getty Images)
Zinedine Zidane reacts after Real Madrid's 1-2 loss to Alcoyano. (Getty Images)
football

Zidane under fire as Real Madrid loses again

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • The embarrassing 2-1 loss in the round of 32 added to Madrid’s recent struggles and left Zidane under increased pressure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Football representational image(HT Image)
Football representational image(HT Image)
football

Football Delhi announces scholarship of U-16 players for college admission in US

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Each year, two talented footballers -- a junior boy and a girl -- will be identified based on their football and academic achievements for a scholarship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chairman of Executive Board of FC Bayern M�nchen Karl-Heinz Rummenigge speaks during the "Germany's Athletes of the Year 2020" award ceremony in Baden-Baden on December 20, 2020. (Photo by Tom Weller / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
Chairman of Executive Board of FC Bayern M�nchen Karl-Heinz Rummenigge speaks during the "Germany's Athletes of the Year 2020" award ceremony in Baden-Baden on December 20, 2020. (Photo by Tom Weller / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
football

UEFA considering switch to single host for this summer's Euros: Rummenigge

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:59 PM IST
The 24-nation tournament, a major revenue generator for European football's governing body and the national federations, was postponed by 12 months due to the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paul Pogba(REUTERS)
File photo of Paul Pogba(REUTERS)
football

Manchester United's Pogba one of the best when in form, says Ferdinand

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Pogba scored with a blistering left-foot shot as United defeated Fulham 2-1 on Wednesday to return to the top of the Premier League table. He also scored the winner against Burnley last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich - WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany - January 20, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scores their first goal from the penalty spot Pool via REUTERS/Andreas Gebert DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich - WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany - January 20, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scores their first goal from the penalty spot Pool via REUTERS/Andreas Gebert DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Lewandowski's penalty keeps Bayern 4 points clear of Leipzig

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:53 AM IST
Lewandowski scored his 22nd goal of the season – a league record after 17 games – from the spot after a foul from Augsburg midfielder Rani Khedira on Lucas Hernández.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring their first goal(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring their first goal(Pool via REUTERS)
football

City breaks down Villa's resistance to win 2-0 in EPL

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:37 AM IST
An end-to-end match in which City lost Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker to injuries looked to be heading for a draw, despite the home team's dominance, when Silva received a pass from Rodri and smashed home a shot from the edge of the area in the 79th minute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's Paul Pogba celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via (Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester United's Paul Pogba celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via (Pool via REUTERS)
football

In-form Pogba keeping Man United in front in EPL title race

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:38 AM IST
Pogba twisted and turned, maneuvering himself into a pocket of space before unleashing a powerful left-foot shot that curled into the far corner and secured another win for United.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates following the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus and Napoli at the Mapei stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Juventus won the match 2-0.(AP)
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates following the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus and Napoli at the Mapei stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Juventus won the match 2-0.(AP)
football

Ronaldo helps Juventus beat Napoli to win Italian Super Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:27 AM IST
It was Juve’s ninth Super Cup title, taking it two above AC Milan, which is the team with the second most victories in the competition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP