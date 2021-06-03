Lukaku to stay at Serie A champions Inter next season

Romelu Lukaku said he will remain at Inter Milan next season after the Belgium forward helped them to their first Serie A title in 11 years. Lukaku was named the league's Most Valuable Player after bagging 24 goals and 11 assists, beating Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo to the award.

The 28-year-old has a contract at Inter until June 2024 but has been linked with a move away from San Siro. The club are set to sell players as part of cost-cutting efforts to cope with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Yes, I am staying," Lukaku told broadcaster VTM. "I feel good at Inter."

Inter parted ways with coach Antonio Conte shortly after winning the title and Lukaku said he had already been in contact without his replacement.

"I've already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager," Lukaku added. "Maybe I shouldn't say that yet... but it was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of doing it again (winning the league)."

Italian media have reported Simone Inzaghi, who is set to leave Lazio when his contract expires at the end of the month, has agreed a two-year deal to coach Inter.