Magnus Carlsen reacts to Norway's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification after Erling Haaland's brace vs Italy

Erling Haaland scored twice as Norway thrashed Italy 4-1 in their World Cup qualifier on Monday. The win secured Norway's qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. Haaland has been key to Norway's World Cup ambitions, scoring 16 goals in eight qualifiers. He has scored at least once in every game, and is the top scorer in the 2026 World Cup qualifying currently. Magnus Carlsen reacted to Norway's FIFA World Cup qualification.

Speaking to TV2 after the win, Haaland said, "I'm happy, but more relieved. There's a lot of pressure and stuff, and I feel it. But it's fun."

Haaland has scored 55 goals in 48 matches for Norway. Meanwhile, Norway skipper Martin Odegaard has more assists (7) than anyone else in European qualifying.

The result left Magnus Carlsen impressed, and the world No. 1 chess star took to X to react to Norway's FIFA World Cup qualification.

Here is Magnus Carlsen's reaction:

This will be Norway's fourth World Cup appearance, having competed in 1938, 1994 and 1998. Meanwhile, they also played in Euro 2000. Haaland's father, Alf Inge, played in the 1994 World Cup.

The match saw Italy make the first breakthrough after 10 minutes, when Francesco Pio Esposito scored from close range. In the second half, the comeback for Norway began, and Ahmed Nusa equalised in the 63rd minute with a left-foot finish from inside the box. Then, in the 78th minute, Haaland was unmarked in the box and received a cross, which he volleyed home to make it 2-1. A minute later, he made it 3-1, taking his campaign tally to 16. Meanwhile, Jorgen Strand Larsen scored the fourth goal in stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Portugal also qualified for the World Cup with a 9-1 thrashing of Armenia in Porto, and fans got to see hat-tricks from Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves.