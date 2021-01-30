Man City extend lead as Jesus goal sinks Sheffield United
- City have 44 points from 20 games with Manchester United, who are at Arsenal later on Saturday, on 40 points from the same number of games.
A ninth-minute goal from Brazilian Gabriel Jesus gave Manchester City a 1-0 win over bottom club Sheffield United on Saturday as Pep Guardiola's side extended their lead at the top of the table to four points. City have 44 points from 20 games with Manchester United, who are at Arsenal later on Saturday, on 40 points from the same number of games.
Jesus slotted home from close range after Ferran Torres took advantage of poor defending from United to wriggle free of two players and pick out his unmarked team mate. Sheffield United had arrived at the Etihad on the back off their shock 2-1 win at Old Trafford against Manchester United and delivered another solid and organised display.
City had over 75 percent possession but struggled to create many real openings although Sheffield keeper Aaron Ramsdale did well in the 72nd minute to keep out a fine drive from Oleksandr Zinchenko and Aymeric Laporte's effort a minute later.
The Yorkshire side, still rooted to the foot of the table on eight points, went close to an equaliser with a late John Fleck drive that flashed past the post. Ramsdale did well again to keep out a Jesus effort in stoppage time as City had to settle for a single goal victory - Guardiola's 500th victory as a manager.
