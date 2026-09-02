Manchester City break the bank to sign Enzo Fernandez for Premier League record deal

City boss Enzo Maresca worked with Fernandez at Chelsea before taking on the daunting task of succeeding Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

The fee for the Argentine international matches that paid by Liverpool to Newcastle for Sweden striker Alexander Isak last year.

Manchester City signed Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea on Tuesday in a reported £125 million deal ($167 million) that equalled the British transfer record.

What impact does Enzo Fernandez's transfer have on Manchester City's midfield?

What impact does Enzo Fernandez's transfer have on Manchester City's midfield?

How much did Manchester City pay for Enzo Fernandez?

How much did Manchester City pay for Enzo Fernandez?

The Italian was a driving force behind the deal to land Fernandez after the recent sale of influential World Cup winner Rodri to Barcelona, as well as the departures of fellow midfielders Bernardo Silva, Nico Gonzalez and Tijjani Reijnders.

The 25-year-old will partner England international Elliot Anderson and Moroccan Ayyoub Bouaddi in City's revamped central midfield at a cost of over £300 million.

"Every player wants to be part of a club like this because everyone knows how well-run City are," said Fernandez in a City statement.

"This is a club built for success. If you look across the squad, City have quality in every area. I want to learn from my new teammates and become a better player."

Fernandez won the UEFA Conference League and the Club World Cup in his time at Chelsea, but his relationship with the club's fans was soured by what they perceived as his desire to leave Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso had left Fernandez out of his squad for the last two games as speculation swirled over his potential switch to City.

"I want you to know that these have not been easy days for me. Writing this is not easy either. The truth is, I haven't been in a good place," Fernandez said in a lengthy farewell post to Chelsea on Instagram.

"Life is about making decisions, and right now I find myself having to make one of those difficult decisions."

Chelsea signed Enzo for £106 million in 2023 Fernandez, who signed for Chelsea from Benfica for £106 million in 2023, angered the Blues last season by expressing interest in joining Real Madrid and was dropped for two matches as a result.

He scored twice in Argentina's run to the World Cup final, including a stunning strike against England in the semi-final.

But his tournament ended with a red card in the final as Argentina were beaten 1-0 to miss out on retaining their status as world champions.

"He is a complete midfielder: technically gifted, hardworking, tenacious and a goalscorer," said City's director of football Hugo Viana.

"To have played in two World Cup finals and won major trophies in multiple countries at just 25 says everything you need to know about his mentality, professionalism and technical quality.

“We are delighted to bring him here and feel very strongly he will improve our team.”