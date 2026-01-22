Manchester City players refund travelling supporters who attended ‘embarrassing’ Champions League defeat vs Bodø/Glimt

Manchester City are set to refund tickets for the 374 fans who travelled all the way north of the Arctic Circle to visit Bodø in Norway for a UEFA Champions League match this week, in which the English giants slipped to a humiliating 3-1 loss against relative minnows Bodø/Glimt.

One of the most northerly professional football clubs in the world, Norwegian outfit Bodø/Glimt pulled off an unlikely victory against one of the richest in world football, and one amongst the favourites to lift the Champions League. After a loss which was called embarrassing by star striker Erling Haaland, City are set to make a gesture towards the small set of fans who travelled midweek as manner of apology.

The decision was made by City’s leadership group, which includes Haaland as well as senior players Rodri, Bernardo Silva, and Ruben Dias. In a statement, the players stated they would pitch in to cover the cost for the tickets for these fans.

“Our supporters mean everything to us. We know the sacrifice that our fans make when they travel across the world to support us home and away, and we will never take it for granted. They are the best fans in the world,” read City’s statement.

“We also recognise that it was a lot of travelling for the fans who supported us in the freezing cold throughout a difficult evening for us on the pitch. Covering the cost of these tickets for the fans who travelled to Bodo is the least we can do,” it continued.

Haaland hammers teammates, takes responsibility Bodø took an early shock lead at their home stadium in the northern reaches of Norway, thanks to Kasper Høgh scoring in the 22nd minute. He would double the lead less than two minutes later, leaving the English team shellshocked in freezing conditions.

It would become 3-0 after the break, and although Rayan Cherki pulled one back on the hour mark, key midfielder Rodri would receive a red card soon after, spelling an end to any hopes for a comeback.

Haaland would not hold back on his teammates after their loss in his country of origin: “I just apologise to everyone; every single Man City supporter and every single supporter that traveled today, because in the end it's embarrassing,” he said after the match.

City continue to have a lacklustre season, and one which has suddenly turned ugly in recent weeks. A spate of injuries in the last two or three weeks have seen City held to draws by Chelsea and Brighton, before rivals Manchester United played them off the park in a derby game over the weekend.

City remain in a solid position in the Champions League table, with strong chances to qualify directly for the round of 16, but this loss means there is a chance they might have to fight through the additional playoff round – good news for their rivals for the Champions League, as well as league leaders Arsenal in the Premier League.