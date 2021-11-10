Manchester City unveil official fan experience partners in India

England football club Manchester City announced a new regional partnership with DreamSetGo, India's first premium bespoke sports travel and experiences platform.

The new partnership is the first-of-its-kind within the region for Manchester City and will see DreamSetGo become the Club’s Official Football Hospitality Experiences Partner in India.

Building on Manchester City’s growing presence within the region, the partnership will utilise DreamSetGo’s expertise and knowledge to exclusively provide fans in India with bespoke, tailored travel and matchday hospitality experiences at the Etihad Stadium from the new year.

The partnership will also provide fans from India access to additional exciting opportunities including stadium tours, signed merchandise and other exclusive experience offerings.

Stephan Cieplik, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships Sales, City Football Group, said: “We are delighted to announce DreamSetGo as a partner of Manchester City. As the first of its kind for the Club within the region, the new partnership builds on our growing presence in India and we look forward to working with DreamSetGo to provide our engaged and dedicated fanbase there with opportunities to enjoy world-class experiences in Manchester when it is safe to do so.”

Monish Shah, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, DreamSetGo, said: “We are delighted to be the ‘Official Football Hospitality Experiences Partner of Manchester City in India’. The partnership reiterates our commitment to offer fans and travellers in India access to the most immersive experiences of world-class sports teams. With innovation at the heart of our organisation, we share the club’s vision of growing their fanbase globally and engage with fans in ingenious ways.”

