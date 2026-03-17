Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and where to watch UCL match live online and on TV

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming UCL: Manchester City have a mountain to climb as they welcome Real Madrid to the Etihad for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. Madrid head into the contest firmly in charge after a commanding 3-0 win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, where Federico Valverde stole the show with a stunning hat-trick.

City were expected to take advantage of Kylian Mbappé’s absence, but things never fell into place, and they were outplayed for most of the night. Now, Pep Guardiola and his players find themselves under real pressure. Turning this tie around is still possible, but against a side like Madrid, known for rising to the occasion in Europe, it’s a challenge of the highest order. City will need a near-perfect performance to keep their campaign alive. Madrid are expected to knock City out of the Champions League for a third successive season after establishing a substantial first leg advantage.

Mbappe and Jude Bellingham are included in Madrid's squad. Still, they are unlikely to be used in the mega clash here, with Alvaro Arbeloa expected to prioritise their fitness over taking any risk here with his team already 3-0 up.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match When will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match take place? The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday (March 18), 1:30 AM IST.

Where will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match take place? The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will take place at the Etihad Stadium.

Where to watch live telecast of Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match? The live telecast of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony Sports Network.