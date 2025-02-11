Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: Where to watch City vs Madrid

Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: Not many would've thought that Manchester City vs Real Madrid would be a fixture in the knockout phase playoffs but the indifferent forms of the two European giants has led to them just about making it past the league stage. Manchester City's Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland (rear C) takes part in a training session at Manchester City's training ground in Manchester, north-west England, on February 10, 2025, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League football match against Real Madrid. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)(AFP)

The two European heavyweights have clashed in the latter stages of the competition in the last three seasons – with the victor going on to lift the trophy – and they meet again in this year’s play-off round. The first leg takes place at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Despite both clubs being on shaky footing off late, and for most of the season in City's case, Real boss Carlo Ancelotti feels that the winner of this clash would be the side who would go on to win the title this year as well. “It is always a headache to face Manchester City. It will be a difficult game, hard to predict. It will depend a lot on the attitude and confidence of the teams. It’s such a high-level game you have to be at your best in every aspect," said Ancelotti.

“It seems like it’s a ‘Clasico’ because we have played each other a lot of times in this competition. It’s the most difficult game we can face, regardless of form. I am convinced the team that goes through from this tie will go on to win the competition.”

When will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday (February 12), 1:00 AM IST.

Where will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will take place at the Etihad Stadium.

Where to watch live telecast of Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match?

The live telecast of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming of Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available on Son Liv