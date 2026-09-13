Manchester Derby: United, City renew fierce rivalry in Old Trafford Premier League blockbuster

The Manchester derby takes centre stage on Sunday as Manchester United and Manchester City renew one of English football's fiercest rivalries, with local pride, bragging rights and three crucial Premier League points at stake at Old Trafford. Merchandise for sale outside Old Trafford before the Manchester Derby (REUTERS)

Dating back to 1881, the rivalry has evolved from a contest for local supremacy into one of the most anticipated fixtures in world football, with the two Manchester giants once again meeting in a high-stakes encounter, according to JioStar.

The derby also marks the beginning of a new managerial chapter, with Michael Carrick leading Manchester United and Enzo Maresca in charge of Manchester City.

Maresca arrives with an established Premier League record, having registered 31 wins and 15 draws in 60 matches in the competition, while his City side will look to maintain their momentum under a possession-oriented approach.

Carrick, meanwhile, has made an impressive start to his managerial career in the Premier League, winning 14 of his 22 matches. The former United midfielder now faces one of his biggest tactical challenges against City's reigning heavyweights.

The fixture also brings together some of the biggest names in world football. City's Erling Haaland will spearhead their attacking threat alongside creative talents such as Rayan Cherki, while United will look towards captain Bruno Fernandes and a group of emerging players to make the difference.

Beyond the individual battles, the derby represents a clash between two contrasting narratives. City will look to underline their status as an elite, trophy-chasing side, while United are aiming to rediscover their consistency and signal a return to the heights associated with the club's history.

United hold the overall advantage in Premier League Manchester derbies, winning 27 of the 58 meetings compared to City's 21. However, the Red Devils have found it difficult to consistently get the better of their neighbours in recent seasons.

United come into Sunday's clash having collected just four points from their opening three matches, increasing the importance of the fixture for Carrick's side.

For Indian football fans, the derby will be available in a prime-time 9 PM slot on Star Sports and JioHotstar, offering viewers an opportunity to watch one of the world's most famous football rivalries without a late-night kick-off.

With decades of history behind the fixture and both sides having plenty to prove, the latest Manchester derby promises another intense battle for supremacy as United and City look to paint the city red or sky blue.