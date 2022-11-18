Home / Sports / Football / Manchester United begins appropriate steps after Cristiano Ronaldo interview

Manchester United begins appropriate steps after Cristiano Ronaldo interview

Published on Nov 18, 2022 08:27 PM IST

The Premier League club's legal team was waiting to review the full footage of of the 90-minute interview in which Ronaldo criticized manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the team owners.

Cristiano Ronaldo (REUTERS)
PTI |

Manchester United says it has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

“Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent media interview," the club said on Friday.

“We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.”

Ronaldo, 37, is in Qatar to play his fifth World Cup with Portugal.

Friday, November 18, 2022
