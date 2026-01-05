Edit Profile
crown
    Manchester United sack head coach Ruben Amorim 14 months after appointment

    Updated on: Jan 05, 2026 4:30 PM IST
    By HT Sports Desk
    Ruben Amorim arrives before the match. (Action Images via Reuters)
    Manchester United has dismissed head coach Ruben Amorim after 14 months, citing the need for stability as they sit sixth in the Premier League.

    Manchester United have dismissed head coach Ruben Amorim, ending the Portuguese coach’s 14-month spell at Old Trafford as the club looks to steady its Premier League campaign.

    In a statement issued on Monday, United’s Communications Department confirmed: “Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United.” The club added that Amorim “was appointed in November 2024 and led them to a UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao in May.” It continued: “With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.” United also said it “would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.”

    Darren Fletcher to take charge vs Burnley

    United confirmed former midfielder Darren Fletcher will take charge of Wednesday’s fixture against Burnley as the club begins the process of appointing a permanent successor.

    Ruben Amorim’s departure brings a swift end to a tenure that began with significant expectations after his arrival from Sporting CP in November 2024. The Portuguese coach’s first season included a run to the UEFA Europa League final in May, staged in Bilbao, which the club cited as a key marker of progress during a period of transition. However, the leadership has now opted to act mid-season, with United currently sixth in the league.

    Manchester United's post for Ruben Amorim (Manchester United - X)
    The club did not expand on performance targets or outline a timetable for the next appointment, but the decision signals a desire for immediate stability as the season enters a decisive stretch, with European qualification still firmly in play. Fletcher, who has been part of United’s staff in recent years, will now oversee preparations for Burnley while the club’s leadership evaluates its options.

    Also Read: Amorim tells Man Utd hierarchy to 'do their job'

    The change arrives at a moment when the Premier League table remains congested around the European places, increasing the value of every point in the coming weeks. United’s statement made clear the priority is the league run-in, with the club believing a managerial switch now offers the best opportunity to secure the highest possible finish.

    Further updates on the coaching setup and the search for a long-term replacement are expected in the coming days, with United’s immediate focus shifting on Wednesday’s match under Fletcher’s interim charge.

      HT Sports Desk

