Manchester United sack head coach Ruben Amorim 14 months after appointment

Manchester United have dismissed head coach Ruben Amorim, ending the Portuguese coach’s 14-month spell at Old Trafford as the club looks to steady its Premier League campaign.

In a statement issued on Monday, United’s Communications Department confirmed: “Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United.” The club added that Amorim “was appointed in November 2024 and led them to a UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao in May.” It continued: “With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.” United also said it “would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.”

Darren Fletcher to take charge vs Burnley United confirmed former midfielder Darren Fletcher will take charge of Wednesday’s fixture against Burnley as the club begins the process of appointing a permanent successor.

Ruben Amorim’s departure brings a swift end to a tenure that began with significant expectations after his arrival from Sporting CP in November 2024. The Portuguese coach’s first season included a run to the UEFA Europa League final in May, staged in Bilbao, which the club cited as a key marker of progress during a period of transition. However, the leadership has now opted to act mid-season, with United currently sixth in the league.