Amorim tells Man Utd hierarchy to 'do their job'

Ruben Amorim warned Manchester United's hierarchy to "do their job" after Sunday's 1-1 draw at Leeds, insisting he must be allowed to work without interference. HT Image

Amorim raised doubts about his long-term United future in a spikey press conference that hinted at rifts behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese boss had alluded to his growing frustration in the build-up to the Leeds match when he refused to clarify his recent comments about the club's transfer plans.

Amorim was more forthcoming when asked on Sunday if he still felt he had confidence from the board.

"Guys, to start with that, and I noticed that you receive selective information about everything, I came here to be the manager of the Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United," Amorim said. "And that is clear.

"I know that my name is not Tuchel, it's not Conte, it's not Mourinho but I'm the manager of Manchester United.

"And it's going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change, so that was my point.

"I want to finish with that. I'm not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me."

Reports recently claimed United head of recruitment Christopher Vivell told Amorim to adapt his tactics after a detailed explanation by Fulham boss Marco Silva of his plan to counter it when the sides drew in August.

- 'That is my job' -

Amorim did change his favoured three-man defence for the recent win over Newcastle before reverting to his preferred formation in the disappointing draws with Wolves and Leeds.

The 40-year-old is also said to have had disagreements with the club over transfer targets amid reports of tensions with United director of football Jason Wilcox.

Amorim, who replaced the sacked Erik ten Hag in November 2024, when he was announced as head coach rather than manager, made a pointed reference to his job title as he pushes for more influence in the corridors of power.

"I just want to say that I'm going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach," Amorim said.

"I was really clear on that and that is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job. Not to be a coach.

"In every department - the scouting department, the sporting director - needs to do their job. I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on.

"If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club."

Brenden Aaronson fired Leeds ahead in the second-half but Matheus Cunha equalised just minutes later to spare United from a first league loss to their rivals since 2002.

Amorim is under contract until 2027 but he has struggled to live up to his reputation as one of Europe's brightest young coaches since arriving from Sporting Lisbon.

United, who last won the English title in 2013, are currently outside the Premier League's top four, having finished 15th last season, when they also lost the Europa League final against Tottenham.

smg/nr

Manchester United

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.