Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League Live Streaming: When and where to watch live on TV and online

Manchester United and Manchester City will renew their rivalry at Old Trafford on Sunday as the two powerhouses meet for the first time in the 2026-27 Premier League season. United have endured an uneven opening under Michael Carrick, collecting four points from their first three league games. A 0-2 defeat to newly promoted Hull City was followed by a 5-2 home victory over Ipswich Town and a 2-2 draw at Everton. MUFC vs MCI Live Streaming: Here are all the telecast and streaming details (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Carrick's side, however, head into the derby with confidence restored after a 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah. On the other hand, City made a perfect start to their league campaign, winning all three matches and establishing themselves among the early pace-setters.

Enzo Maresca's team also secured a 2-0 victory at Porto in midweek, giving the new City boss an impressive run of results heading into his first Manchester derby. Erling Haaland will be a major threat for United, while Bruno Fernandes and United's attacking players will be expected to test a City defence that has yet to face a derby atmosphere this season.

The last meeting at Old Trafford ended in United's favour, with Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu scoring in a 2-0 victory in January. City will be determined to avoid another setback, but United will believe home advantage can help bridge the gap in early-season form.

With Carrick and Maresca facing each other for the first time in this fixture, Sunday's derby promises a fascinating tactical battle and another chapter in Manchester's long-running rivalry.

Here are all the telecast and streaming details for the Premier League 2026-27 match between Manchester United and Manchester City: When will the Premier League 2026-27 match between Manchester United and Manchester City take place? The Premier League 2026-27 match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played on Sunday, September 13, with the kickoff scheduled for 9 PM IST.

Where will the Premier League 2026-27 match between Manchester United and Manchester City be played? The Premier League 2026-27 match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Which channels will telecast the Premier League 2026-27 match between Manchester United and Manchester City? The Premier League 2026-27 match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.