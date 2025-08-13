Marcus Rashford diagnoses Manchester United's problems after loan move to FC Barcelona: 'Direction is always changing…'

Marcus Rashford completed a loan move earlier this summer that saw him move on from an increasingly fractured relationship with his boyhood club Manchester United, joining Spanish giants FC Barcelona to further bolster their dynamite front line. English forward Marcus Rashford has joined FC Barcelona on loan this season.(AFP)

A childhood fan who has played for the Premier League giants since his days in their academy, Rashford nonetheless had scathing criticism of how United have gone about their business as they try to return to the top of world football.

Appearing on the Stick to Football podcast alongside former Barcelona and England great Gary Lineker as well as Micah Richards, the 27-year-old put all the cards on the table to explain what has gone wrong with the team not having won the Premier League in 12 years.

"You see it with any team that's been successful over a period of time: they have principles that any coach that comes in, any player that comes in, has to align to these principles or be able to add to these principles,” explained Rashford regarding his time at United. “Whereas at times I feel like United have just been: we're hungry to win, so we'll always try to adapt and to sign players that fit this system. But it's reactionary.”

‘You might win some cup tournaments…’

Since legendary coach Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, United have gone through six different permanent managers, with Rashford himself having played under five in his nine years since his senior debut.

"If your direction's always changing, you can't expect to be able to win the league. Yeah, you might win some cup tournaments, but it's because you do have a good coach and you do have good players and you have match winners in your team - you're not there by accident,” explained Rashford, who has helped United to FA Cups, League Cups, and the Europa League, but never to a league title.

‘You have to make a plan and stick with it…’

The England international further went on to explain that his time away from United, first with a loan at Aston Villa at the start of this year and now following his move to Spain, has helped him understand why the team he supports has struggled in such a way.

"We've been way below where we deem United to be. But then if you take a step back, which I've been able to do, especially over the last six months - what do you expect? People say we've been in a transition for years. To be in a transition, you have to start the transition,” said Rashford.

“So it's like the actual transition's not started yet,” explained the winger. "To start a transition, you have to make a plan and stick to it. So this is the thing that I feel - it's not easy. Because if it's not going well, the fans demand [change].”

"But this is where I speak about being realistic with what your situation is. I feel like we've had that many different managers and different ideas and different strategies in order to win … you end up in the middle of no man's land,” concluded Rashford, who will be trying to play his part in a first league title with Barcelona, with an eye on the Champions League as well.