IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Mbappé apparently caught saying in game he would 'kill' Alba
Kylian Mbappe(AFP)
Kylian Mbappe(AFP)
football

Mbappé apparently caught saying in game he would 'kill' Alba

The Marca daily and other outlets have posted a video online of Mbappé apparently saying “In the street, I’ll kill you.” The incident between the two players occurred during PSG’s 4-1 win at Barcelona on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:15 AM IST

Agitated and in the heat of competition during a Champions League match, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé possibly threatened Barcelona defender Jordi Alba.

The Marca daily and other outlets have posted a video online of Mbappé apparently saying “In the street, I’ll kill you.” The incident between the two players occurred during PSG’s 4-1 win at Barcelona on Tuesday.

Mbappé ended up scoring a hat trick in the match at the Camp Nou.

Alba moved toward Mbappé after the PSG forward pushed Barcelona defender Sergiño Dest in front of goal while play was stopped in the first half. The players then started trash-talking.

It’s not totally clear in the video what Mbappé is saying, though it appears that the native French-speaker tried to say “In the street, I’ll kill you” in Spanish.

The 22-year-old Mbappé has been often linked to a move to Barcelona rival Real Madrid.

The second leg of the round-of-16 series between Barcelona and PSG is scheduled for March 10 in Paris.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kylian mbappe jordi alba
Close
Kylian Mbappe(AFP)
Kylian Mbappe(AFP)
football

Mbappé apparently caught saying in game he would 'kill' Alba

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:15 AM IST
The Marca daily and other outlets have posted a video online of Mbappé apparently saying “In the street, I’ll kill you.” The incident between the two players occurred during PSG’s 4-1 win at Barcelona on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NorthEast United FC were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw by Chennaiyin FC(ISL/Twitter)
NorthEast United FC were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw by Chennaiyin FC(ISL/Twitter)
football

ISL: NorthEast United score late to hold Chennaiyin FC 3-3

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Three teams -- Hyderabad FC, FC Goa and NorthEast -- are now tied on 27 points from 18 matches, intensifying the race for the last two play-off spots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: File photo(REUTERS)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: File photo(REUTERS)
football

Ibrahimović and Lukaku meet again in Milan derby after spat

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:06 PM IST
There was a huge argument — and head-to-head clash — between Ibrahimović and Lukaku just before halftime of the Italian Cup quarterfinal on Jan. 26 and both players were given yellow cards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Erling Haaland scored twice in the 27th and 43rd minute. (Getty Images)
Erling Haaland scored twice in the 27th and 43rd minute. (Getty Images)
football

Haaland leads Dortmund past Sevilla in Champions League

AP, Seville
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:10 AM IST
  • Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund ended Sevilla’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Porto were even quicker out of the blocks in the second half. (Reuters)
Porto were even quicker out of the blocks in the second half. (Reuters)
football

Champions League: Porto record first win over Juventus

Reuters, Estadio Do Dragao
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:42 AM IST
  • Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega propelled Porto to their first ever victory over Juventus in the Champions League.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bernardo Silva added a third goal in the 77th minute. (ManCity.com)
Bernardo Silva added a third goal in the 77th minute. (ManCity.com)
football

Relentless Man City open up 10-point lead in Premier League

AP, Liverpool, England
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:33 AM IST
  • Everton was the latest team to be brushed aside by Pep Guardiola’s side, with City winning 3-1 at Goodison Park on Wednesday to open up its biggest lead yet in the league this season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FC Goa vs Odisha(ISL)
FC Goa vs Odisha(ISL)
football

Goa breaks jinx of draws, stakes claim for top four with win against Odisha

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Ivan Gonzalez (75th minute) then put the result beyond doubt. The victory pushed Goa up to fourth with 27 points, same as Hyderabad FC in third and one point ahead of NorthEast United in fifth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ATK Mohun Bagan players(PTI)
ATK Mohun Bagan players(PTI)
football

Goa, Kolkata in fray for Champions League, AFC Cup ties

By Dhiman Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • The EoI form seeks details such as the number of stadia, training grounds and hotels available and details of Covid-19 quarantine protocols, among other things, said Das. AIFF submitted the EoI on February 15, the last date.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino(REUTERS)
Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino(REUTERS)
football

Pochettino makes his mark at PSG with Barcelona coup

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Four years after they were knocked out at the same stage by Barca with a 6-1 defeat at the Camp Nou following a 4-0 victory in Paris, the team also showed mental strength, staying in the game after falling 1-0 down to a Lionel Messi penalty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Pandita's four goals have come from just a total of 45 minutes spread over seven games.(ISL)
Ishan Pandita's four goals have come from just a total of 45 minutes spread over seven games.(ISL)
football

At ISL, extra time is now Ishan time

By Dhiman Sarkar, Bhargab Sarmah, Kolkata/guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:00 AM IST
  • Pandita, 22, has been the super-sub who scored from his only shot in the game, against Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe scores the team's fourth goal to complete his hat-trick.(Reuters)
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe scores the team's fourth goal to complete his hat-trick.(Reuters)
football

Mbappe scores three as dominant PSG outclass Barcelona 4-1

Reuters, Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:27 AM IST
  • Lionel Messi had blasted Barca ahead with a penalty in the first half but Mbappe pulled the French champions level with a classy piece of control and finishing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's Mo Salah celebrates his goal.
Liverpool's Mo Salah celebrates his goal.
football

Liverpool stun Leipzig 2-0 to snap losing run

Reuters, Budapest
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:18 AM IST
  • Juergen Klopp has written off his team's chances of winning back-to-back Premier League titles after they lost three successive domestic matches but they are alive in Europe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hyderabad FC beat Kerala Blaster 4-0(ISL / Twitter)
Hyderabad FC beat Kerala Blaster 4-0(ISL / Twitter)
football

ISL: Ruthless Hyderabad send Kerala Blasters packing

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:11 PM IST
A brace from Fran Sandaza (58, 63') and goals from Aridane Santana (86') and Joao Victor (90') helped Hyderabad climb to third on the league table. The result meant Kerala Blasters are now mathematically out of the playoff race.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: File Photo(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: File Photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Manchester City's Guardiola backs 'exceptional' Klopp to bounce back

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Leicester City left champions Liverpool 13 points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more, and even led to speculation that Klopp could walk away from the club.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich's David Alaba(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich's David Alaba(REUTERS)
football

David Alaba to leave Bayern Munich after 13 years

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:44 PM IST
The announcement came two days after Bayern signed French defender Dayot Upamecano from Leipzig on a five-year contract.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP