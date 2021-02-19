Mbappé apparently caught saying in game he would 'kill' Alba
Agitated and in the heat of competition during a Champions League match, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé possibly threatened Barcelona defender Jordi Alba.
The Marca daily and other outlets have posted a video online of Mbappé apparently saying “In the street, I’ll kill you.” The incident between the two players occurred during PSG’s 4-1 win at Barcelona on Tuesday.
Mbappé ended up scoring a hat trick in the match at the Camp Nou.
Alba moved toward Mbappé after the PSG forward pushed Barcelona defender Sergiño Dest in front of goal while play was stopped in the first half. The players then started trash-talking.
It’s not totally clear in the video what Mbappé is saying, though it appears that the native French-speaker tried to say “In the street, I’ll kill you” in Spanish.
The 22-year-old Mbappé has been often linked to a move to Barcelona rival Real Madrid.
The second leg of the round-of-16 series between Barcelona and PSG is scheduled for March 10 in Paris.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund ended Sevilla's nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory.
Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega propelled Porto to their first ever victory over Juventus in the Champions League.
Everton was the latest team to be brushed aside by Pep Guardiola's side, with City winning 3-1 at Goodison Park on Wednesday to open up its biggest lead yet in the league this season.
The EoI form seeks details such as the number of stadia, training grounds and hotels available and details of Covid-19 quarantine protocols, among other things, said Das. AIFF submitted the EoI on February 15, the last date.
Pandita, 22, has been the super-sub who scored from his only shot in the game, against Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.
Lionel Messi had blasted Barca ahead with a penalty in the first half but Mbappe pulled the French champions level with a classy piece of control and finishing.
Juergen Klopp has written off his team's chances of winning back-to-back Premier League titles after they lost three successive domestic matches but they are alive in Europe.
