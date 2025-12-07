Mohamed Salah launches tirade against Liverpool, goes on an explosive rant: 'Have been thrown under the bus'

Mohamed Salah lambasts Liverpool and the current management. (AFP) Mohamed Salah didn't hold back as he went on a tirade against Liverpool following the club's 3-3 draw against Leeds United in the Premier League. Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah didn't hold back as he launched a tirade against the club and its management. The Egyptian striker made the public remarks after he sat out the Premier League match between the Reds and Leeds United, seeing the match from the sidelines. The 33-year-old also accused the club of not keeping promises which were made to him when he signed the new contract last season. He did not stop there as he went on to further state that he had been “thrown under the bus” amid the club's lacklustre form in the ongoing season.

The Reds, who won the Premier League last season, are currently eighth in the points table with just 22 points from 15 matches. The club has already lost six games in the 2025-26 Premier League season.

After the game against Leeds United, Salah barged into the mixed zone to vent his frustration after being benched for the third game in a row. He also claimed that his relationship with manager Arne Slot has broken down and it is now “non-existent.”

“The third time on the bench, I think, for the first time in my career. I’m very, very disappointed, to be fair. I have done so much for this club down the years, and especially last season. Now I’m sitting on the bench, and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That’s how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame,” Salah told reporters, according to the BBC.

“I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am in the bench for three games so I can’t say they keep the promise. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club," he added.

‘Don’t know whether I'll play or not'

While speaking to the media, Salah also left the door open for exiting from the club. If this happens, it would arguably be the greatest turnaround for the striker, who just last season helped Liverpool win the title under Arne Slot's first season as the club's manager.

“This club, I always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much. I will always do. I called my mum yesterday – you guys didn’t know if I would start or not, but I knew. I said to them, come to the Brighton game. I don’t know if I am going to play or not, but I am going to enjoy it. In my head, I’m going to enjoy that game because I don’t know what is going to happen now. I will be in Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go to the Africa Cup of Nations. I don’t know what is going to happen when I am there,” said Salah.

"I don’t know why this is happening to me. I don’t get it. I think if this was somewhere else, every club would protect its player. How I see it now is like you throw Mo under the bus because he is the problem in the team now. But I don’t think I am the problem. I have done so much for this club. The respect, I want to get. I don’t have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it. I am not bigger than anyone, but I earned my position. It’s football. It is what it is,” he added.