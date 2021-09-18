Home / Sports / Football / More to come from 'world-class' Thiago, says Liverpool boss Klopp
More to come from 'world-class' Thiago, says Liverpool boss Klopp(REUTERS)
More to come from 'world-class' Thiago, says Liverpool boss Klopp(REUTERS)
football

More to come from 'world-class' Thiago, says Liverpool boss Klopp

It has been a year to the day since Thiago arrived at Liverpool from Bayern Munich in a reported 20 million pound ($27.5 million) deal, with the Spanish international playing 34 games in all competitions, including 24 league games last season.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 11:51 AM IST

Liverpool will soon see the best of "world-class" midfielder Thiago Alcantara after a serious knee injury and Covid-19 interrupted his first year at the Premier League club, manager Juergen Klopp said.

It has been a year to the day since Thiago arrived at Liverpool from Bayern Munich in a reported 20 million pound ($27.5 million) deal, with the Spanish international playing 34 games in all competitions, including 24 league games last season.

"He came here, got Covid, got injured early. That, of course, makes things more difficult, but he showed what kind of player he can and will be for us," Klopp told the club website. "So, there's a lot more to come, of course.

"He's a really good character and really good personality and obviously a world-class player."

Klopp said Thiago has adapted to Liverpool's style of play and praised the 30-year-old's ability to chip the ball, likening him to a golf player.

"He has great vision and can chip balls in each area he wants to – a bit like a golfer actually, a good golfer, a world-class golfer," Klopp said.

"He can do that obviously without thinking. I love the way he plays, all good."

Liverpool, who are third on the table after four matches, host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thiago alcantara liverpool juergen klopp + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.