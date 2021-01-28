Mourinho not expecting Alli to leave in January
(Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho does not expect Dele Alli to leave the club in the January transfer window despite the out-of-favour midfielder being linked with a loan move to Paris St Germain.
The England international has made just four Premier League appearances this season, three as a substitute and the 24-year-old has been criticised by Mourinho on several occasions.
Reports in British media have linked Alli with a move to PSG to reunite with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, who took charge of the Ligue 1 champions earlier this month, but Mourinho did not see a move happening before the window shuts.
"I expect (him to be here) and I'm saying that since the beginning of the window. I wasn't expecting anyone to leave or expecting anyone to come," Mourinho told reporters ahead of their league game with Liverpool later on Thursday.
"We're almost at the end of the window. I don't believe that anything will happen but it's open still. Football is football and the transfer window is open and sometimes unexpected things can happen but I don't expect it."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mourinho not expecting Alli to leave in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juventus, Atalanta reach Italian Cup semifinals
- Alvaro Morata and Gianluca Frabotta scored first-half goals for Juventus while Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa added late strikes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi leads Barca to Copa comeback win over Rayo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tuchel's 1st game as Chelsea coach ends in 0-0 draw v Wolves
- The German coach was hired on Tuesday as the replacement for the fired Frank Lampard, giving him just one training session to get his methods over to the players.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man Utd slumps to shock 2-1 loss to Sheffield Utd in EPL
- A series of defensive blunders by Man United contributed to Oliver Burke scoring a deflected goal in the 74th that proved to be the winner at Old Trafford, ending the hosts’ three-month unbeaten run in the league.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Acting CAF president Selemani disqualified from FIFA elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimović denounces racism after spat with Lukaku
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool must be a team nobody wants to play, says Klopp
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to bid for 2021 Asian Champions League
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal signs midfielder Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATK Mohun Bagan clubbed with Bangladesh, Maldives sides in AFC Cup group stage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fulham investigating bullying allegations made by former youth player
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Buffon in blasphemy probe by Italian soccer federation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal fights back for 3-1 win at Southampton in EPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The end of the Lampard experiment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox