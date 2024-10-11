Menu Explore
Nations League: Italy squander two-goal lead in draw vs Belgium

Reuters |
Oct 11, 2024 11:35 AM IST

Maxim De Cuyper and Leandro Trossard scored as Belgium fought back to hold Italy to a 2-2 draw.

Italy were held to a 2-2 draw by Belgium on Thursday after Lorenzo Pellegrini was sent off as they squandered a 2-0 lead in Nations League A Group 2. Italy scored in the first minute when winger Federico Di Marco fired a low cross into the box and Belgium keeper Koen Casteels saved the first shot from Andrea Cambiaso who bundled in the rebound.

Belgium's Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring their second goal.(REUTERS)
Belgium's Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring their second goal.(REUTERS)

Italy doubled the lead in the 24th minute when Di Marco volleyed the ball across the field to Cambiaso who was denied a second by Casteels but striker Mateo Retegui knocked in the loose ball.

Italy midfielder Pellegrini was sent off for hitting Belgium's Theate following a VAR review and Belgium immediately hit back.

Maxim De Cuyper halved the deficit, curling in a shot from the edge of the box after a free kick routine. Belgium equalised in the 61th minute when Leandro Trossard poked home from close range.

