New controversy hits Premier League referee David Coote, shocking cocaine video goes viral days after Jurgen Klopp rant

Premier League referee David Coote has been caught up in a fresh controversy. Coote is already under investigation by the PGMOL and the FA after a video of him allegedly making derogatory remarks about Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp went viral on the internet. Now he faces more controversy after The Sun shared footage of him snorting white powder, alleged to be cocaine. David Coote has been suspended by PGMOL and the FA.(Action Images via Reuters)

The incident allegedly took place during Euro 2024, where he was on duty. In the viral video, a man, alleged to be Coote, can be seen using a US dollar bank note to snort a line of white powder.

According to the report, the video was taken on July 6, a day after Coote was a support VAR official for the Euro 2024 quarter-final between Spain and Germany. He is alleged to have taken the video himself in his hotel and then he sent it to a friend.

"We are aware of the allegations and are taking them very seriously. David Coote remains suspended pending a full investigation. David’s welfare continues to be of utmost importance to us and we are committed to providing him with the ongoing necessary support he needs through this period", a PGMOL spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, earlier in the week, UEFA said, "The UEFA Referees Committee immediately suspended David Coote until further notice on 11 November - in advance of the upcoming round of UEFA matches - when it became aware of his inappropriate behaviour."

In the earlier video, Coote, who recently refereed Liverpool's 2-0 win vs Aston Villa, stated that Klopp was 'arrogant' and used offensive language. The video allegedly refers to a match that Coote officiated, when Liverpool drew 1-1 to Burnley in July 2020. Liverpool had already been crowned as champions.

Klopp also criticised Coote after the match, complaining that he had been very lenient in his treatment of Burnley's challenges. The former Liverpool manager also criticised Coote over an incident against Arsenal last season, when Martin Odegaard's hand made contact with the ball. Coote, who was on VAR duty, did not advise on-field officials to review the incident.