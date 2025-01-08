Neymar drops hint on potential MSN reunion with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez amidst uncertainty over his Al-Hilal future

Brazil star forward Neymar expressed his desire to reunite with his good friends Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in future. The three South American greats formed one of the most formidable attacking trio at FC Barcelona, where they won treble together during the 2014-15 season. However, Neymar first left Barcelona for a whopping record-breaking 222 million euros ($230.39 million) move to Paris St Germain in 2017. Neymar did get a chance to play with Messi again with PSG for a couple of seasons, but in 2023, they parted ways as the Argentine went to MLS and currently plays for Inter Miami, while the Brazillian took the Saudi route and joined Al-Hilal. Neymar struck up a lethal partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to lead Barcelona to a historic treble in the past.(AP)

Suarez also joined Messi at Inter Miami last season, as the MLS club had a sort of Barcelona reunion with four of its star players from the past. Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets are the other two former Barcelona stars currently playing for Miami.

Neymar is excited to have a potential MSN reunion in future, as the trio still shares great friendship and camaraderie with each other.

“Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible. They are my friends. We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio. I’m happy at Al-Hilal, I’m happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows. Football is full of surprises," Neymar told CNN Sport.

He spent six seasons at PSG where he scored 118 goals but despite immense success on the domestic front, he failed to win the Champions League again with the French club before making the switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Neymar has played only seven times for Al-Hilal since moving from PSG for a reported fee of 90 million euros in 2023, with injuries keeping the Brazilian sidelined for long periods. His contract is up in June and the speculations are rife that the club might part ways with him.

The 32-year-old further opened up on his big move to Saudi Arabia and asserted that he didn't have the chance to go to the US when he decided to leave PSG as the market window at MLS was closed at that time.

“When the news came out that I was leaving Paris Saint-Germain, the transfer window was closed in the United States, so I didn’t have this option. The project they offered me (in Saudi Arabia) was very good, not just for me but also for my family, so going to Saudi Arabia was the best option," he added.