Neymar’s father arrested by authorities in Brazil due to ‘banned’ environmental crime

Brazilian superstar Neymar's father has been arrested by authorities in the South American countries reportedly, due to an 'environmental crime'. He has been alleged to have done 'banned' work in Neymar's mansion in Mangaratiba. The arrest operation was reportedly carried out by Mangaratiba City Hall and the Civil Police. Neymar's father has been arrested.

Since then, Neymar's father has been released and has also been fined five million Brazilian reals. The authorities received a complaint about Neymar's father having built an alleged artificial lake, which 'promotes deforestation, rock breaking and diversion of a river'. The lake clashed with a number of environmental fractions, including 'diversion of water course, abstraction of river water without authorisation, abstraction of water for artificial lake, earthworks, excavation and movement of stones and rocks without authorisation.'

Other than family issues, Neymar is also going through a bad phase in his professional career. Since making his 222 million euros move to PSG, he has been a divisive figure in Paris. He has lived up to his potential and has failed to win the club's ultimate objective, the UEFA Champions League.

Lionel Messi has already departed PSG and has joined MLS side Inter Miami. Meanwhile, PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe is expected to join Real Madrid after the 2023-24 season. The Brazilian is also reported to be looking for suitors and a Saudi Pro League club have been eyeing his signature.

Al-Hilal are reportedly interested in signing him after Messi snubbed them for Inter Miami. According to reports, he could be getting wages comparable to Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo joined the Saudi Pro League club midway through the 2022-23 season. Neymar could receive wages of 200 million Euros per year, and the club would pay a transfer fee in the region of 45 million Euros. He is under contract with PSG until 2025.

