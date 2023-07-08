‘One of the greatest strikers in the world’: Pochettino praises Chelsea transfer target and it’s not Mbappe or Haaland

Mauricio Pochettino was unveiled as the new head coach for Chelsea on Friday, and spoke to the press about what his ambitions are for the summer transfer window and the season that lies ahead. Pochettino joins a Chelsea team which experienced a very poor 2022/23 season, finishing in 12th place in the Premier League, despite upwards of 600 million pounds spent by new owner Todd Boehly and his consortium. Newly-appointed Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino addresses the media during a press conference.(AP)

Pochettino has been without a club since his departure from PSG, but returns to the city where he earned his name as one of the finest young managers in European football. Formerly having been head coach at Tottenham Hotspur, the Argentinian oversaw their most successful years of the 21st century. He took them to numerous top 3 finishes and a Champions League final, but perhaps most importantly oversaw the development of Harry Kane.

With Kane’s contract entering its final year and the English striker seeking a new club, there have been rumours linking him to a reunion with his former boss, heading across London to play at Stamford Bridge. However, Pochettino held his cards close to his chest regarding a potential transfer for one of the PL’s highest ever scorers.

“You are talking about one of the greatest strikers in the world,” said Pochettino in his first interview as Chelsea manager. “I think it’s too unfair to talk (about a player at another club).” Kane overtook Wayne Rooney in the list of the Premier League’s all-time top-scorers, and now sits behind only Alan Shearer. He was heavily linked with Manchester United earlier this window, but the Red Devils have reportedly pulled out of the pursuit.

“They know my relationship with him was always amazing. I saw him when he was young and grow up and achieve all that he was achieving. We have a great relationship,” said Pochettino of his bond with Kane. Kane came through at Spurs under Pochettino and twice won the golden boot under him. He scored 29 goals in 30 appearances in the 2016/17 season, the closest Kane and Pochettino came to winning the league, falling narrowly short of Pochettino’s new employers that season.

Kane is also heavily being linked with Bayern Munich, but might potentially want to stay in England. He sits 47 goals short of Shearer’s record, and still only 29 years old, could establish himself as the Premier League’s most prolific striker in due time. His stellar season this year paled in comparison to Erling Haaland’s incredible numbers, but 30 goals for 8th-place Tottenham is nonetheless a remarkable feat.

Chelsea are going through significant changes this window, offloading some of their old guard in favour of fresh faces. Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Matteo Kovacic, Ngolo Kante, and Hakim Ziyech have all left the club. Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson join from RB Leipzig and Villareal respectively. Chelsea are still looking to add firepower to a team which scored only 38 goals last season: only four teams in the Premier League scored fewer.

“At the moment, we are thinking (in the transfer market) in a different way. We are not thinking that. We’re working hard to try to provide the squad with good quality. We are working on that and still we have time to work. For sure we are going to add players that can score and we are going to find the best way to play,” concluded Pochettino.

Pochettino and Chelsea begin their preseason preparations in the United States, starting with a friendly against the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham.

