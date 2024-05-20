 Ortega's denies Son for title-deciding save, Keane attacks Haaland: Top five moments from 2023-24 Premier League season | Football News - Hindustan Times
Ortega's denies Son for title-deciding save, Keane attacks Haaland: Top five moments from 2023-24 Premier League season

ByHT Sports Desk
May 20, 2024 10:37 AM IST

Manchester City won the 2023-24 Premier League title on Sunday. Here are the top five moments from this season.

Manchester City secured their fourth-straight Premier League title on Sunday, a perfect reflection of Pep Guardiola's supremacy in Europe. But it wasn't easy for City, as they had to battle past Arsenal and Liverpool. At one stage of the season, it looked like Jurgen Klopp would bag his second Premier League title in his swansong campaign. But the Reds lost steam and gave way to Arsenal and City.

Manchester City's Stefan Ortega saves from Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min.(REUTERS)
The title was up for grabs till the final matchday and City needed a win against to avoid disappointment. A defeat for City and victory for Arsenal would see Mikel Arteta clinch the trophy. But Guardiola's side cruised to a comfortable 3-1 win, securing their sixth league title in seven seasons.

Manchester City seal fourth-straight Premier League title, but are they the best in England's football history?

Here are the top-five moments from the 2023-24 Premier League season:

5. VAR comes under the spotlight

VAR hogged the spotlight right from the opening weekend, when Wolves were denied a penalty against Manchester United after goalkeeper Andre Onana fouled Sasa Kalajdzic. Meanwhile, Liverpool also had to deal with it, with Luis Diaz being denied a goal against Tottenham, as the offside flag was raised. VAR reviewed the attempt but miscommunication led to the goal being ruled out.

4. Profit and Sustainability Rules

Everton were docked 10 points in November due to the Profit and Sustainability Rules. The Merseyside club were then given four points back, and then were again docked two points. Nottingham Forest also suffered the same, receiving a four-point deduction.

3. Roy Keane attacks Erling Haaland

After Manchester City were held to a 0-0 draw against Arsenal, Manchester United legend and TV pundit Roy Keane decided to attack Erling Haaland with some harsh criticism. Speaking on air, he said, "The levels of his general play is so poor."

"He's almost like a League Two player," he added. Keane also has a sour history with Haaland's father Alf-Inge.

2. Jurgen Klopp's resignation

Midway through the season, fans were left shocked as Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be departing Liverpool after the campaign. It was shocking as Klopp had been active in the transfer market, which hinted that he was going to stay for a longer period. Klopp and Liverpool finished third this season, calling time to a era where they also won a Premier League title and Champions League trophy.

1. Stefan Ortega's title-deciding save against Son Heung-Min

City faced Tottenham in their second-last Premier League fixture and the title was at stake. Trailing 0-1, Tottenham got an excellent chance to equalise in the 86th minute, when Akanji's loose touch saw Brennan Johnson play Son clean through on goal. But Ortega made a stunning save, with his outstretched right leg. Minutes later, Haaland completed his brace, making it 2-0.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

