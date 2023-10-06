Paul Pogba tests positive for testosterone in counter-analysis on second sample: Reports

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba's positive doping test has been confirmed in a counter-analysis on a second sample, Sky Sports and ANSA news agency reported on Friday, a month after he was provisionally suspended. Juventus' French midfielder Paul Pogba looks on during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Torino (AFP)

Pogba was provisionally suspended last month after a test conducted by Italy's national anti-doping (NADO Italia) tribunal, detected testosterone, a hormone that increases athletes' endurance.

The test was performed after Juve's 3-0 Serie A season-opening victory at Udinese on Aug. 20.

NADO Italia refused to comment on Pogba's case citing privacy rules. Juventus also refused to comment on the case.

His agent Rafaela Pimenta said at the time that Pogba had never intended to break the rules. Reuters has contacted Pimenta, who was not immediately available for comment.

If found guilty of doping, Pogba could be suspended for between two and four years. His contract with Juve expires in June 2026.

The 30-year-old Pogba was an unused substitute in the win at Udinese.

