Fri, Nov 28, 2025
Pep Guardiola doesn’t hold back, turns on his own players in full-blown rant after second straight loss: ‘We didn’t try’

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 08:59 pm IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola prepares to substitute on Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki against Bayer Leverkusen.(REUTERS)
Manchester City's loss to Bayer Leverkusen saw Pep Guardiola's side crash to their second straight defeat.

Manchester City lost 0-2 to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, crashing to their second straight defeat. City lost to Newcastle United in their latest Premier League fixture, and Pep Guardiola made 10 changes to the team for the Leverkusen game at the Etihad.

However, his tweaks didn't work out, as the Bundesliga side secured a shock win. Against Leverkusen, he also made three changes at half-time and two more after 65 minutes, but nothing worked in his favour.

Speaking after the match, the Spaniard said, “We know the competitions are tough. It is not about one result, it is in the performance. Of course, results help performances but I'm not very disappointed about Newcastle. The last one, yeah, because of my decisions and because we didn't try, it's as simple as that.”

"We didn't try and in football when you play on the green you have to try things and we didn't try. Maybe I have a theory to rotate because it's impossible to sustain but I had a lot of confidence in them and I still do. I have a huge value as what they are as football players.

"Maybe I think higher of them than they think about themselves. It was a good lesson for me, as experienced as I am as a manager it was a good lesson for me for the future," he added.

City face Leeds United in their upcoming Premier League fixture on Saturday and are still without Rodri. The Spain international is key to Guardiola's midfield setup and has missed eight of City's last nine games due to a hamstring injury.

Leeds are also in poor form, having lost five fixtures in their last six matches. Despite their form, Guardiola praised Leeds manager Daniel Farke. "I have an incredible opinion on Daniel. I have a really good relationship with him and I know the Premier League is always like this - you can make a good run of results or a bad run and continue because opponents are tough," he said.

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
