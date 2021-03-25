Premier League 2021-22 season to kick off on August 14
The final match round of the campaign will take place on May 22, 2022, when all games will kick off simultaneously, it added.
Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:55 PM IST
The 2021-22 Premier League season will begin on August 14 and end on May 22 following an agreement with shareholders, the English top-flight said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/2077213 on Thursday.
The English Football League's (EFL) 2021-22 season begins on Aug. 6 with a televised game to start the campaign. A majority of matches from the opening weekend will be held the following day, the EFL announced earlier this month.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
