FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Sheffield United - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - February 20, 2021 General view of the match ball Pool via REUTERS/Richard Heathcote/File Photo(Pool via REUTERS)
Premier League 2021-22 season to kick off on August 14

The final match round of the campaign will take place on May 22, 2022, when all games will kick off simultaneously, it added.
Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:55 PM IST

The 2021-22 Premier League season will begin on August 14 and end on May 22 following an agreement with shareholders, the English top-flight said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/2077213 on Thursday.

The final match round of the campaign will take place on May 22, 2022, when all games will kick off simultaneously, it added.

The English Football League's (EFL) 2021-22 season begins on Aug. 6 with a televised game to start the campaign. A majority of matches from the opening weekend will be held the following day, the EFL announced earlier this month.

