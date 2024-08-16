Premier League 2024-25: Erling Haaland to Aston Villa’s squad depth - Five talking points ahead of new season

The 2024-25 Premier League season is set to begin as Manchester United face Fulham in the season opener, on Saturday at Old Trafford. Manchester City are the defending champions and open their campaign on Sunday against arch-rivals Chelsea, and will be looking to begin on a positive note. Erling Haaland celebrates a goal with his Manchester City teammates.(AFP)

Here are the five talking points ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League:

5. Erling Haaland and goals galore

Erling Haaland had to fight hard to finish as top-scorer last season. The Norwegian striker scored 27 goals, edging past Chelsea's Cole Palmer, who found the back of the net 22 times. This will be Haaland's third season in England and he has acclimated to the conditions. Another season filled with goals for the former Dortmund attacker?

4. Leicester City and Jamie Vardy

Leicester City are back, and so is Jamie Vardy. They were relegated after the 2022-23 season, and bounced back immediately. All eyes will be on Vardy, who is at the end of his professional career. He has already led Leicester to the title, can he spring another surprise this season.

3. Arne Slot succeeds Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool finished in third place last season, with 82 points in 38 matches. At one point, they were on top of the table and it looked like Jurgen Klopp would end his tenure on a high. But bad results saw them slip, and they had to settle for third. Arne Slot has succeeded Klopp, and he will be looking to start his new chapter strongly.

2. Aston Villa in Champions League football

Aston Villa finished in fourth place last season. Unai Emery received all the laurels and plaudits as they qualified for Champions League. This season will be a huge test for them and the spotlight will be on their squad depth. Other than the Premier League and UCL, they will also have to compete in domestic cups.

1. Arsenal seek better luck

Mikel Arteta has brought success to Arsenal, but under his stewardship, the Gunners have also bottled plenty of times. They gave City the title in 2022-23, and were expected to win the title last season, but came second. They will be aiming to put in a better title challenge this season.