Home / Sports / Football / Premier League: Brighton sign Japanese midfielder Kaoru Mitoma
Premier League: Brighton sign Japanese midfielder Kaoru Mitoma(Twitter/Brighton)
Premier League: Brighton sign Japanese midfielder Kaoru Mitoma(Twitter/Brighton)
football

Premier League: Brighton sign Japanese midfielder Kaoru Mitoma

  • Brighton and Hove Albion signed Japanese midfielder Kaoru Mitoma on a four-year deal from J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale on Tuesday and will loan him to Belgium's Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for the coming season.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
UPDATED ON AUG 10, 2021 03:04 PM IST

Brighton and Hove Albion signed Japanese midfielder Kaoru Mitoma on a four-year deal from J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale on Tuesday and will loan him to Belgium's Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for the coming season.

Mitoma, 24, was in the Japan squad at the Tokyo Olympics.

ALSO READ| Chennaiyin FC sign experienced Polish midfielder Ariel Borysiuk

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom is the majority shareholder in Saint-Gilloise.

"We’re delighted be able to sign Kaoru, who arrives off the back of a couple of really strong seasons in Japan," Brighton's technical director, Dan Ashworth, said in a statement on the Premier League club's website. (http://www.brightonandhovealbion.com)

"As part of his development we have decided to loan him to Union Saint-Gilloise, to help him become accustomed to European football, and test himself in a different environment.

"He’s one we have tracked for a while, so we are looking forward to seeing how he progresses in the next year and we will be watching him closely during his time in Belgium," Ashworth said.

Mitoma said he wanted to improve his physical strength and show he could fight through a whole season.

"I want to contribute to the Brighton team after my time in Belgium," he said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
english premier league brighton & hove albion
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.