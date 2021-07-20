Home / Sports / Football / Premier League club Everton suspends player amid police case
Everton has suspended a player pending a police investigation, the Premier League club said Tuesday.
Liverpool
JUL 20, 2021

The northwest-England team did not identify the player or any details about the police case.

“The club will continue to support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time,” Everton said in a statement.

Everton players are in pre-season training. The team opens its Premier League campaign against Southampton on Aug. 14.

