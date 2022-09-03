PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe contacts ex-Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and his brother over ‘witchcraft’ claims

With Paul Pogba's brother Mathias claiming that the Juventus midfielder used a witch doctor to curse Kylian Mbappe, the PSG striker reportedly contacted the duo on Thursday. According to the French news outlet, the former Monaco forward has been keeping a track of the developments and also contacted the Pogba brothers, as to why his name had been mentioned in the ongoing scandal. Mbappe also reportedly wants a better understanding of the situation. In the scandal, Mathias also accused the former Manchester United midfielder of lying and manipulating people.

Taking to social media, Mathias stated, "I will tell you very important things about him and there will be elements and many testimonies to confirm my words. Everything could be explosive and make a lot of noise."

Following that, Mathias also tweeted to, "Kylian, now do you understand? I have nothing negative against you, my words are for your good, everything is true and proven, the marabou is known! Sorry to this brother, a so called muslim deep in witchcraft, it's never good to have a hypocrite and a traitor near you!"

Mathias' statements comes after Pogba claimed to authorities that he was the target of an 11 million pounds blackmail plot by his childhood friends. In response, Mathias ranted on social media, "The French, English, Italian and Spanish public, in other words, the whole world, as well as my brother's fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother's team-mates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things. If he deserves his place in the French team and the honour of playing in the World Cup. If he deserves to be a starter at Juventus. If he is a trustworthy person, that any player deserves to have at his side."

