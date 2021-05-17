Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Push-up punishment for Belgium's Batshuayi after squad gaffe
football

Euro 2020: Push-up punishment for Belgium's Batshuayi after squad gaffe

Michy Batshuayi prematurely announced his own inclusion in the 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday, firing off a tweet before the squad’s official announcement was completed.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON MAY 17, 2021 11:16 PM IST

Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi faces a prompt punishment of 50 push-ups when he joins the national team squad for the European Championship at the end of the month.

Batshuayi prematurely announced his own inclusion in the 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday, firing off a tweet before the squad’s official announcement was completed at a formal news conference addressed by coach Roberto Martinez.

“Euro 2021 here we come. Very proud to be part of this team,” he tweeted (@mbatshuayi) before hastily deleting the message when realising his error.

The Crystal Palace forward had not followed the announcement by Martinez on the Belgium FA mobile app and jumped the gun.

“I don’t have the app sorry I thought it was already official,” he had to tweet just minutes later.

In response, the official Belgium team Twitter account said, “That’s 50 push ups at the first training, Michy,” and posted the link for him to download the app to his phone to avoid further embarrassment.

Belgium are among the favourites for Euro 2020 and their squad will assemble on May 31, playing two friendlies before their Group B opener with Russia in St Petersburg on June 12.

