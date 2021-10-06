'Qatar 2022 will, logistically, be the best World Cup ever': Mikael Silvestre

The 2022 World Cup, to be hosted by Qatar, is set to be a landmark event in many ways. It will be the first-ever World Cup to be held in the Middle-East and is only the second one to be played on the Asian continent.

But those are not the only distinguishing features of the global showpiece event in Qatar. It could well be the first major global event that will be held in the presence of fans since the pandemic began in 2019.

The tournament will also see stadiums equipped with the revolutionary advanced cooling tech to keep the temperatures inside the venues at an optimum, ensuring a pleasant experience for fans and players alike.

However, the facet of Qatar 2022 that has really caught the eye of former Manchester United and France defender Mikael Silvestre is the compact nature of it.

Qatar 2022 will feature eight world-class venues located in and around Doha. Interestingly, the stadiums are within an hour’s distance from each other and are well-connected by mass transport systems, making it very easy for fans to watch more than one match on a day.

“This (Qatar 2022) is going to be the best World Cup in terms of travelling. Logistically, it will be so easy (for fans and players),” Silvestre told Goal.com .

Silvestre, who played for France in two World Cups in 2002 and 2006 and won a runners-up medal in the latter, feels that players stand to benefit in a big way by the compact nature of the tournament.

Teams will not have to change their base camp and training facilities during the tournament, given that all venues are easily accessible from Doha. Silvestre feels this is a gamechanger and eliminates the stress and anxiety of moving to a new base or venue among the players, which in turn will help them perform to their best.

“Once you have a camp, you won't have to change. It's less stress on the mind and body of players. The cooling system is amazing (in the stadiums) and it will be so nice for the fans and players alike,” he added.

The 2022 World Cup will kick-off on 21 November 2022 at the Al Bayt stadium and the final will be on 18 December 2022 at the Lusail stadium.