Rafael Nadal, ardent Real Madrid fan, can't resist singing along Liverpool's 'you'll never walk alone'; fans left in awe

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam winner, recently attended the Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield. The match turned out to be a riveting affair as it was Liverpool who won the contest, owing to goals by Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo. Despite being an ardent Real Madrid supporter, Nadal was seen singing Liverpool's anthem 'you'll never walk alone'. Rafael Nadal attends UCL match (Screengrab - X)

The Spaniard was not able to resist himself from soaking in the atmosphere at Anfield, and he was seen singing alongside the jam-packed crowd.

Nadal has been travelling across the UK, and he has already visited Manchester and Liverpool. He had first met Manchester City stars and it was then that he marked his attendance at Anfield for the crucial match between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The 38-year-old was also seen sharing a hug with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. He also interacted with the likes of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, and Manuel Akanji as he visited the Premier League defending champions' training centre.

Not many know that Nadal is a huge football fanatic and his uncle, Miguel Angel Nadal, won five LaLiga titles and a European Cup with Barcelona. He also earned 62 international caps for Spain.

Rafael Nadal retires from professional tennis

Rafael Nadal had announced his retirement from professional tennis in October and he played his last match earlier this month. He played the singles match in the Davis Cup quarterfinal against Netherlands. However, it ended in disappointment as Nadal ended up facing a defeat.

Earlier, Nadal had shared the news of his retirement via a heartfelt video. “I’m here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make," Nadal said.

“But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end, and I think it’s the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined," he added.

Thanking the fans, Nadal said, "And finally, you, the fans. I can’t thank you enough for what you have made me feel. You have given me the energy I have needed at every moment. Really, everything I have experienced has been a dream come true. I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way. I can only end by saying a thousand thanks to all and see you soon.”