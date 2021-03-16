Real Madrid investigating false Rodrygo injury report
Real Madrid said on Tuesday they were investigating an incident which led to their official Twitter account sending out a false medical report declaring Brazilian forward Rodrygo had been injured.
The tweet was a repeat of a previous injury statement detailing a thigh injury Rodrygo had sustained in December but was dated for Tuesday.
A spokesman for Real confirmed that Rodrygo was not injured and was fit for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Atalanta, adding the club was investigating what happened.
Spanish newspaper Marca said the club's website and Twitter account had been hacked, adding the player was unaware of the report when his father told him about it and had been sleeping when the false statement was published.
Rodrygo has only recently returned from the thigh injury which kept him out of action for two and a half months. The 20-year-old made a crucial contribution from the bench in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Elche in La Liga, setting up Karim Benzema's last-gasp winner.
Real lead Atalanta 1-0 in the tie but will be without Eden Hazard due to yet another injury setback for their record signing sustained on Monday.
