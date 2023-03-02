Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, Copa del Rey semi-final 1st leg: When and where to watch El Clasico in India?

Barcelona will miss the services of star striker Robert Lewandowski when the Catalan giants resume their epic rivalry with Real Madrid on Friday. La Liga giants FC Barcelona will travel to Madrid for the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals. La Liga holders Real Madrid will host Clasico rivals Barcelona at the famous Santiago Bernabeu in the penultimate clash of the Spanish league cup.

Barcelona will also be without Ousmane Dembele and Pedri as the star duo is set to miss the blockbuster with Lewandowksi due to injuries. Lewandowski, Dembele and Pedri have been responsible for 40 goals scored by the Catalan giants in the 2022-2023 season. Former Bayern Munich star Lewandowski has netted 25 goals for Barcelona this season. Frenchman Dembélé has scored 8 goals while Pedri has found the back of the net on seven occasions for Barcelona this season.

Super Lewandowski will miss the Clasico after sustaining a hamstring strain in Barcelona's 1-0 defeat to Almería on Sunday. Forward Ansu Fati, who missed a couple of games due to injuries is likely to be available for selection on Friday at the Bernabeu. Hosts Madrid will miss central defender David Alaba and left-back Ferland Mendy as star defenders are ruled out of the El Clasico due to their respective injuries. Madrid's star-studded attack will be led by the world-class duo of Vinícius Junior and Karim Benzema. Striker Rodrygo is also tipped to make his presence felt in the high-voltage clash at the Bernabeu.

When is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semi-final 1st leg match going to be played?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semi-final 1st leg match will be played on Friday, March 3, 01:30 AM IST.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semi-final 1st leg match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semi-final 1st leg will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

Where will the broadcast of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semi-final 1st leg match be available in India?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semi-final 1st leg match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where will the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semi-final 1st leg match be available in India?

The live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey semi-final 1st leg match won't be available in India.

