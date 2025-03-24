Renard expecting no let-up from Japan as Saudis eye World Cup spot

Coach Herve Renard said Saudi Arabia are in a "tough sprint" to reach the 2026 World Cup but he is not expecting any favours from already qualified Japan on Tuesday. HT Image

The Saudis are in third place in Group C in the third round of Asian qualifying and trail second-place Australia by a point with three games remaining.

The top two teams advance directly to next year's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, while the third- and fourth-place sides go into another qualifying round.

Runaway group leaders Japan have already clinched their place and Renard is not expecting them to take their foot off the gas when they face his Saudi side in Saitama.

"It's a tough sprint for the second position," the French coach said on Monday.

"Concerning Japan, we know they are disciplined. We know their philosophy so there is no doubt they will play this game at 100 percent."

Renard led the Saudis to a famous victory over eventual winners Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and he returned for a second stint in October last year when Roberto Mancini was fired.

The Saudis picked up their first win in five qualifiers when they beat China 1-0 at home last week to move three points clear of Indonesia, Bahrain and China.

They still have to travel to play Bahrain in the group before hosting Australia in their final match.

First the Saudis have to face a rampant Japan, who have won six and drawn one of their seven games so far and punched their World Cup ticket with a 2-0 win over Bahrain last week.

"We know we are playing against a very strong team but there are only three games remaining so it's very important for us," said Renard.

"We need to be ready to have a tough game but in football you have to believe in ourself and to believe in our qualification."

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said he would shuffle his pack to face the Saudis, with striker Ayase Ueda and midfielder Hidemasa Morita having already returned to their clubs.

Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma is a doubt after missing training on Monday.

Japan captain Wataru Endo said "who wants to win the game will be more important than tactics".

"They are in a tough spot and they need to get a result, they want the three points," said the Liverpool midfielder.

"We need to want it more than them. We're aiming to win the World Cup and we need to give everything in this game."

amk/mtp

COACH

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.