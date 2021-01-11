Ronaldo and Ramsey on target as Juventus beat Sassuolo
Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Welshman Aaron Ramsey helped Juventus to secure a 3-1 victory over 10-man Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday, lifting the champions to fourth place in the standings.
Following their win at leaders AC Milan in midweek, Juventus struggled to create many chances in the first half, but their cause was aided after Pedro Obiang was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Federico Chiesa just before halftime.
Juventus capitalised on the numerical advantage as Danilo was left in plenty of space to fire home a fierce opener in the 50th minute, but the lead lasted just eight minutes as Gregoire Defrel levelled to stun the hosts.
Ramsey, who has been in and out of the side this season, put Juve in front in the 82nd minute with his first goal of the season. In contrast, Serie A top scorer Ronaldo took his season's tally to 15 as he struck in stoppage-time to complete the win.
The result helped Juve close the gap with leaders Milan to seven points, having played one game less. Sassuolo stay seventh.
"Victories are built with everyone's work and sacrifice, we have already made mistakes too many times," Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said.
"After Milan's win over Torino (on Saturday) we understood that we need maximum concentration and the desire to bring home the victories. We had to continue after the win at the San Siro. It was important to maintain our form."
After scoring three times in Milan in midweek, Juve’s strikeforce could not get going in the first half at the Juventus Stadium.
Obiang’s dismissal, however, gave Juve a boost, with the referee issuing a straight red card after the VAR asked the official to have another look at the midfielder's studs-up tackle on Chiesa.
Danilo’s third Juventus goal settled the hosts' nerves, but Sassuolo, enjoying a fine season, were not overawed despite being a man down as Defrel fired them level and they had several other chances to take the lead.
Ramsey, who replaced the injured Weston McKennie in the first half, got the all-important second, arriving on cue to meet a Gianluca Frabotta cross, before Ronaldo drilled home to make sure of a third successive win for Juve.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Napoli can't always be Brad Pitt, says Gattuso
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronaldo and Ramsey on target as Juventus beat Sassuolo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valencia overcome Valladolid to grab first win since November
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crawley stun Leeds, Chelsea and Man City ease through
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in talks to join Atletico Madrid
- The 24-year-old Dembele has scored 45 goals in 105 games for French leader Lyon, but has lost his place in the side to Tino Kadewere this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: Odisha and Chennaiyin trade missed chances, play out goalless draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roma snatches 2-2 draw against title rival Inter Milan
- Mancini headed in the equalizer four minutes from time after goals from Milan Škriniar and Achraf Hakimi appeared to have handed Inter the win. Lorenzo Pellegrini had scored the opener for Roma.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City battle for bragging rights in top-two clash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pochettino gets first PSG win as French champions edge closer to Lyon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi, Griezmann net 4 for Barça; Madrid held at Osasuna 0-0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AC Milan rebounds from Juve loss by beating Torino 2-0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
En-Nesyri treble helps Sevilla beat Sociedad in goal fest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everton avoid FA Cup scare, Chorley beat virus-hit Derby
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atletico vs Bilbao among postponements due to snowstorm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jamshedpur FC look to break into top-four with win against Kerala Blasters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox