Ruben Amorim to be sacked? Dejected Bruno Fernandes confirms if he wants Manchester United manager to change next season

Tottenham’s 17-year trophy drought finally came to an end as Brennan Johnson’s first-half goal proved to be the winner in the Europa League final against Manchester United. The spotlight also fell on Bruno Fernandes’ whose talismanic presence failed to inspire United to a win in what has been a dismal season, where they are also set to finish next to the bottom-three sides at the Premier League standings. Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes after the match.(REUTERS)

Fernandes’ contract at United runs until 2027, and has an option for a 12-month extension. After the final whistle, Fernandes looked dejected and gave an update on his future to fans.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “I’ve always said I will be here until the club says to me that it’s time to go. I’m eager to do more, to be able to bring the club to great days.”

“In the day that the club thinks that I’m too much or it’s time to part ways, football is like this, you never know it. But I’ve always said it and I keep my word in the same way. If the club thinks it’s time to part ways because they want to do some cash in or whatever, it’s what it is, and football sometimes is like this,” he added.

The result also saw United manager Ruben Amorim receive further pressure. He arrived in November when United were 13th, and now they have slipped three spots below in the league table. Thursday’s Europa League defeat ended any hopes of Champions League next season for United.

Backing Amorim, Fernandes said, “It’s not my decision, but I do think the manager is the right one.”

“I don’t think that it will be a better person to come into the job and to do the job. I know it’s difficult to understand that, it’s difficult to see that, but I still do think that he’s the right man to lead the club.

“I do think that obviously the club is in a situation where it’s easier to get a different one in because the results haven’t been there. But as my other team-mates said, and I repeat myself, I do think he’s the right man,” he added.