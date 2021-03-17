IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Ruthless Man City sweeps aside Gladbach, back in CL quarters
Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Borussia Moenchengladbach during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Puskas Ferenc Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(AP)
Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Borussia Moenchengladbach during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Puskas Ferenc Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(AP)
football

Ruthless Man City sweeps aside Gladbach, back in CL quarters

  • The ruthless nature of City’s 4-0 aggregate win over Gladbach, sealed by another 2-0 victory over the German team in the second leg on Tuesday, smacked of a side in control of its destiny.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:17 AM IST

The quarterfinals have proved to be the ceiling for Manchester City in the Champions League under Pep Guardiola.

The team is back there again, for a fourth straight season, after sweeping aside Borussia Monchengladbach in the last 16.

And this time, things feel very different.

The ruthless nature of City’s 4-0 aggregate win over Gladbach, sealed by another 2-0 victory over the German team in the second leg on Tuesday, smacked of a side in control of its destiny.

The celebrations at the full-time whistle were as business-like as the performance. For City, it felt the competition now starts for real.

“Since the first day I arrived here, five years ago, they told me you have to win the Champions League,” Guardiola said. “So it’s always on our shoulders.”

Yet the expectations have proved too much for Guardiola and his team in successive quarterfinal exits, to Liverpool, Tottenham and then — so painfully — Lyon last season.

This looks to be City’s best chance of becoming European champion for the first time, though.

Thanks to a blistering 12th-minute strike in off the crossbar by Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan’s goal six minutes later after a flowing team move, City racked up a 24th win in its last 25 games in all competitions and a seventh straight clean sheet in the Champions League.

The squad is injury-free. Guardiola has been able to rest and rotate his players. City leads the Premier League by 14 points, is into the final of the English League Cup, and now the quarterfinals of both the FA Cup and the Champions League.

In an intense season like no other because of the pandemic, City couldn’t be in better shape. Not that Guardiola is getting carried away.

“Everything,” he said, “can change immediately in one day.”

Certainly Gladbach was in no condition to bring City down, a seventh defeat in a row in all competitions on the cards from the moment De Bruyne met a short pass from Riyad Mahrez with a left-foot shot from the edge of the area that flew in off the underside of the crossbar.

It could have been a heavier loss for Gladbach inside an empty Puskas Arena in Budapest, which again was hosting the match because coronavirus travel restrictions prevented the team from traveling to Manchester for the return leg.

After Gundogan ran onto a reverse pass from Phil Foden and slipped in the second, City picked its moments to pick off Gladbach. Mahrez was twice denied by goalkeeper Yann Sommer in the second half and also curled wide when well-placed, while substitute Raheem Sterling stumbled after being played in by De Bruyne.

“We have to recognize the opponent was too strong for us tonight,” said Gladbach coach Marco Rose, whose team has lost every match since it was announced on Feb. 15 that he would be leaving at the end of the season to join Borussia Dortmund.

Gladbach bade farewell to the Champions League and the team is unlikely to return to the competition for at least a year and a half, having dropped to 10th place in the Bundesliga on the back of its woeful recent run.

City, though, marches on and was joined in the last eight on Tuesday by Real Madrid, which beat Atalanta 3-1 to complete a 4-1 win on aggregate.

Liverpool, Porto, Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain reached the quarterfinals last week.

No team will want to face City next, even with the team's history of imploding at this stage.

“I’m not thinking to get to the semifinals,” Guardiola said. "I’m thinking do a good first game and after that, the second game. That’s the only thing.

“When you are thinking about what you are going to win, you forget what you have to do.”


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kevin de bruyne
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Borussia Moenchengladbach during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Puskas Ferenc Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(AP)
Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Borussia Moenchengladbach during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Puskas Ferenc Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(AP)
football

Ruthless Man City sweeps aside Gladbach, back in CL quarters

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • The ruthless nature of City’s 4-0 aggregate win over Gladbach, sealed by another 2-0 victory over the German team in the second leg on Tuesday, smacked of a side in control of its destiny.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: File photo(AP)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: File photo(AP)
football

'Return of the God': Ibrahimovic back in Sweden squad

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Ibrahimovic, Sweden's record scorer with 62 goals in 112 games, retired from international duty after the 2016 European Championship but has remained prolific in spells at Manchester United, Los Angeles Galaxy, and AC Milan since then.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Madrid's Rodrygo
Real Madrid's Rodrygo
football

Real Madrid investigating false Rodrygo injury report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:14 PM IST
The tweet was a repeat of a previous injury statement detailing a thigh injury Rodrygo had sustained in December but was dated for Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swaden great Zlatan Ibrahimovic(Twitter/Zlatan Ibrahimovic)
Swaden great Zlatan Ibrahimovic(Twitter/Zlatan Ibrahimovic)
football

Ibrahimovic comes out of international retirement for Sweden

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • Ibrahimovic scored a national-record 62 goals in 112 games for Sweden from 2001-16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea's Kai Havertz in action: File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
Chelsea's Kai Havertz in action: File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Chelsea's Havertz eyes 'big turnaround' after slow start

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:16 PM IST
The German midfielder managed just one goal and four assists in 21 league appearances since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for 71 million pounds ($98.20 million).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Football representational image(HT Image)
Football representational image(HT Image)
football

Racial abuse took shine off special moment, says Adelaide's Yengi

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Yengi, whose mother is English and father is South Sudanese, was later subjected to racist abuse on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Eden Hazard.(Pool via REUTERS)
File image of Eden Hazard.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Real Madrid without Hazard for game against Atalanta

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Hazard had come off the bench to play a few minutes in a Spanish league match against Elche on Saturday after being out for nearly two months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 15, 2021 Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Albert Gea(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 15, 2021 Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Albert Gea(REUTERS)
football

Messi ties Xavi's record as Barcelona cut Atlético's lead

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:46 AM IST
For his 767th match, Messi was honored by Barcelona with a large image behind one of the goals showing him embracing Xavi as the players looked forward and pointed upward. The banner included the words "767 matches" and “touching the sky.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sergio Lobera head coach of Mumbai City FC.(ANI/ISL)
Sergio Lobera head coach of Mumbai City FC.(ANI/ISL)
football

CFG has big plans for Mumbai, but first Lobera just wants to enjoy trophy no. 1

By Rutvick Mehta
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:07 AM IST
Twice he repeated the sentence on being asked about the road ahead for his team. Rather than glance at the future, the Spaniard wanted to savour the present.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nearly 200 vehicles from outside Goa were sourced for teams and league staff to ensure bubble compliance, said a league official.(PTI)
Nearly 200 vehicles from outside Goa were sourced for teams and league staff to ensure bubble compliance, said a league official.(PTI)
football

Behind the ISL’s perfect bio-bubble

By Dhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Here’s a look at how India’s premier football league ran a complicated bubble structure without a misstep for the duration of the season that was played entirely in Goa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lionel Messi scored a brace.(REUTERS)
Lionel Messi scored a brace.(REUTERS)
football

Messi double leads Barca to within four points of La Liga summit

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:07 AM IST
Spectacular first-half strikes by Messi and Antoine Griezmann from long-range appeared to have put Barca in the driving seat with the visitors rarely threatening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rui Patricio suffered a head injury.(Pool via REUTERS)
Rui Patricio suffered a head injury.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Espirito Santo, Klopp relieved after Patricio deemed 'OK'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:05 AM IST
Patricio collided with team mate Conor Coady in the closing stages of the game and had to be carried off on a stretcher after receiving lengthy treatment, having lay on the ground motionlessly with a concussion for several minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool beat Wolves 1-0.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool beat Wolves 1-0.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Patricio suffers head injury as Liverpool beat Wolves

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Patricio was treated and carried off on a stretcher and his Portuguese compatriot Jota, who scored the winner against his former club on the stroke of halftime, had mixed emotions after the final whistle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid's Eden Hazard.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid's Eden Hazard.(REUTERS)
football

Real's Hazard to miss Atalanta game, Zidane at a loss to explain issues

Reuters, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:52 PM IST
The Belgian international joined Real in a 150 million euro ($178.83 million) deal in 2019 but has been blighted by injuries, making 25 La Liga appearances since signing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man City playing almost 'Total Football' under Guardiola: Rose

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Guardiola's City are league leaders in the English top-flight, boasting a 14-point lead over second-placed and rivals Manchester United.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP