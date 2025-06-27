Salary over half-a-billion, ownership stake, 38m sign-on fee: Cristiano Ronaldo's new Al Nassr contract details - Report

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a new two-year contract extension with Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, following weeks of speculation over his future. After the official confirmation, the club also posted a teaser video with Ronaldo walking along a beachfront and stating, “Al Nassr forever” Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a match.(REUTERS)

Ronaldo is already 40-years-old now and his Saudi Arabia adventure hasn’t exactly gone according to plan. Al Nassr has also missed out on AFC Champions Elite qualification for this season and the Portugal international had also hinted at an exit.

The staggering numbers

But now it looks like he will end his career with Al Nassr. According to a report by The Sun, Ronaldo has also received a signing-on fee of 24.5 million pounds, which will increase to 38 million pounds if he remains in the second year of his contract.

According to The Sun report, he will also be earning 178 million pounds each year in wages, which is 488,000 pounds per day. Ronaldo will earn 492 million pounds, which could go up to over half a billion pounds if he triggers his bonuses of 4 million pounds (for winning the Golden Boot) and 8 million pounds if Al Nassr win the title.

The report also mentions that Ronaldo has been given a 15 percent ownership stake in the club, which is worth 33 million pounds.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in 2022 after leaving Manchester United. The move made him the highest-paid athlete in the world and he has also topped the list for the last three years, according to Forbes. Ronaldo’s tenure with the club saw them miss out on major trophies, and they only bagged the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.

Al Nassr finished in second position in the league in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, and also came third in the previous campaign.