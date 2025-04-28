Pep Guardiola handed reality check after Liverpool's Premier League win: 'We are a thousand million points behind...'

Liverpool sealed a 5-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday, to clinch the 2024-25 Premier League title. Former Liverpool player Dominic Solanke opened the scoring at Anfield in the 12th-minute. Luis Diaz equalised for Liverpool instantly, in the 16th-minute, and Alexis Mac Allister made it 2-1 in the 24th-minute. Meanwhile Cody Gakpo (34’) added another before half-time. Liverpool manager Arne Slot and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during a match.(Action Images via Reuters)

It didn’t just end there as Mohamed Salah scored the fourth goal in the 63rd-minute and it was followed by a Destiny Udogie (69’) own goal. On Sunday, Manchester City beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Wembley to reach their third successive FA Cup final.

‘This season has not been good’: Pep Guardiola

City are also 21 points behind Liverpool in the league and four games are left. They are set to finish with their lowest total since Pep Guardiola was named as head coach in 2016.

Speaking after Liverpool’s title-winning result, Guardiola said, “Noooooooo. This season has not been good.”

“We are a thousand million points behind Liverpool, it's not good. Look at the Champions League. We won one game? Two games? We were always a machine and we have not good but the damage will be minor. it is not going to confuse that the season has been good. The club have to take the right decisions so next season will be better.”

He also began the press conference by hailing Arne Slot’s side. “Before i start, on behalf of myself and all the club we want to congratulate Liverpool Football Club for their Premier League victory. Well deserved, no doubts about that. A fantastic team. During one year, like it happened the last four years, they're going to retain the title and hopefully next season we can be better to compete until the end that this season was not possible. So congratulations to Liverpool,” he said.

City are currently fourth in the Premier League table and are set to face Wolves in their upcoming fixture on Saturday.