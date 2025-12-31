Soccer-Arsenal halt Villa charge to stay clear in title race SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-AVL-REPORT:Soccer-Arsenal halt Villa charge to stay clear in title race LONDON, - Premier League leaders Arsenal slammed the door shut on charging Aston Villa with a 4-1 home thrashing of Unai Emery's side on Tuesday that put them five points clear at the top of the table going into the New Year.

Goals by Gabriel Magalhaes and Martin Zubimendi early in the second half gave Arsenal control of a game that looked fraught with danger against a Villa side on an 11-match winning streak.

Defender Gabriel bundled in the opener from a corner in the 48th minute before Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard slid a pass through for Zubimendi to score four minutes later.

Arsenal secured the points when Leandro Trossard fired home from the edge of the area before Gabriel Jesus came off the bench to add the fourth after a flowing move.

Ollie Watkins, who wasted good chances in the first half, grabbed a consolation goal for Villa in stoppage time.

Arsenal's statement win moved them five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who can close the gap when they go to Sunderland on Thursday.

Villa, who will rue not getting ahead in an impressive first half, stayed in third place, six points adrift of Arsenal after their first defeat for nearly two months.

Arsenal had lost three of their last five league games against Villa, including a last-gasp defeat at Villa Park earlier in December , a result that fuelled talk of Emery's side making it a three-way title race.

With midfield driving force Declan Rice ruled out with a knee injury having played in every Premier League game this season, Arsenal looked vulnerable in a first half in which Villa oozed confidence.

But once they got ahead, there was only one likely outcome.

A BEAUTIFUL EVENING

"It is a beautiful evening. That was a very tough match, as we knew it would be, because they are a top opponent to play against," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

"The way we started the second half was amazing, we really turned things up and were efficient in everything that we did."

Gabriel's return from injury for Arsenal's narrow win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday was a huge boost for Arteta, not just for his defensive ability but also as a source of danger at the other end.

The Brazilian's physical presence proved too much for Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez who flapped at Bukayo Saka's inswinging corner with the ball going in off Gabriel who registered his 17th goal from a corner in the Premier League.

Four minutes later, all the nerves of the first half vanished as Odegaard set up Spanish midfielder Zubimendi for his first goal since September.

Villa were ragged and Trossard swept in Arsenal's third after an Odegaard cross was not cleared and by the time Jesus curled in number four from Trossard's pass after a move that started deep in Arsenal's half, the New Year party was in full swing in North London.

It had looked a completely different story in the opening half with a well-drilled Villa easily snuffing out Arsenal's attack in which Viktor Gyokeres was again disappointing, heading two efforts off target.

Watkins should have put Villa ahead when Gyokeres lost the ball and Ezri Konsa played in the England striker who scuffed his shot wide with the goal gaping. Watkins then sent another effort wide soon after as Villa looked menacing.

By the time Watkins did find the net, it was an irrelevance.

"We just have to dust ourselves down and be proud of the winning run we've been on," Villa's Morgan Rogers said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.